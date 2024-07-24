Nigeria rapper Sauce Kid has accused skit maker Lasisi Elenu of stealing his name Sinzu Money while he was away serving his jail term

Sauce Kid was accused of a crime in the United Kingdom and sentenced to a few years behind bar, he returned to social media after serving his jail term

The rapper was heard ranting that some young men told him he was not known, as they claimed to know Lasisi Elenu

Nigerian rapper Babalola Falemi, better known as Sinzu or Sauce Kid, has called out skit maker Nosa Afolabi, aka, Lasisi Elenu for stealing his name Sinzu while he was serving his jail term.

Legit.ng had reported that Sinzu was imprisoned in the United States after he was accused of fraud and stealing up to 15 bank cards.

In the video making the rounds online, Sauce Kid said after he came back from imprison, he realised that a skit maker was already on X using his name Sinzu Money.

Sauce Kid says some guys shunned him

In the recording, the rapper explained that some Gen Z shunned him by telling that they don't know him.

He added that they took sides with the content creator, who like showing off his daughter on social media.

In his words:

“There is this guy on Twitter who stole my name Sinzu Money and went with a whole skit with it. There are some young guys who said we dont know you, we know him."

How fans reacted to the video made by Sauce Kid

Reactions have trailed the video made by the rapper. Here are some of the comments below:

@iambankalat:

"Omo suace Kid na OG. Carolina that year na gbedu."

@obynodaddymuna:

"Midlife crisis."

@silvaboymusic:

"Omo this is how this dude career went off he sang Carolina with Davido one of my favorite song till date."

@otunba_cashy01:

"You think say na Carolina era we still dey, oga go and sit down! Na Metaverse and OSEBA dey reign now."

@datbiniboy:

"You can’t blame Lasisi for your misfortunes though. Buh real ones know Sauce is the real Sinzu."

@haystouch:

"I love Sauce Kid ehn, one of my favorite rappers back then."

@iamceejayking:

"No, vex.. Try think off another idea and move on."

@iamtoppyjay:

"The real OGs will never forget Sinzu SMG."

@zinny_cleo:

"As you just Dey comot from prison, the first thing wey hungry you na to drag person eeeh baby."

@kingcokes:

"Sinzu is Sinzu, my favorite rapper. Miss those projects & the mixtape with Killz (Ikechukwu) A great era."

