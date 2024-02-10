Afrobeat singer Ayodeji Balogun better known as Wizkid has proved his influence in the Nigerian music industry and internationally. The talented musician has graced different stages and stadiums around the world to give a good account of his talent

He is known as one of the commercially successful and most influential African recording musicians in Nigeria and he has raised the bar as far as staging concerts out of Nigeria is concerned

In this article, Legit.ng writes about eight international stadiums that Wizkid has sold out in the course of his music career

1. Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, UK

The 'Ojuelegba' crooner had a sold-out show tagged More Love Less Ego in July 2023 at the prestigious stadium. The 80,000 capacity was filled up with fans who trooped to the place to watch the singer perform. Ahead of the event, Wizkid's manager and baby mama was on ground to inspect the place.

She shared clips of herself carrying out background checks to ensure her baby daddy enjoys a wondrous hitch free performance at the venue.

The Afrobeat singer gave an electrifying performance from some of his hit albums including 'Ayo' and 'Made in Lagos' during the event.

Wizkid made history as the first Afrobeat singer to ever perform at the popular stadium and left his marks in the sand of time.

2. Stade GSK stadium

The 40,000 seater capacity Stade General Seyni Kountche Stadium located in Niamey Niger was transformed a few years ago when Wizkid staged his concert there.

Famously known for football matches but the presence of the singer ignited the place and opened the eyes of many singers to the fact that they could also stage their sold-out show at the stadium.

The philanthropist set the stage on fire and the Niger Republic with his unforgettable performance at the venue.

3. Stade Modibo Keita Mali

In 2015, Wizkid made a great record by shutting down Mali with his Stade Madibo Keita stadium concert. The mammoth crowd that gathered for the concert had a great time listening and singing along with the star boy. One of the highlights of the event was when a lady made her way to the stage and held onto the leg of Wizkid. Officers and security men at the stadium had a hard time taking her off the stage but the artiste who lost his mother last year allowed her stay for a couple of minutes as he also held her at the shoulder while she cried.

The 35,000-capacity stadium which was named after President Modibo Keita was also filled to the bream when the event took place.

4. CCM Kirumba Stadium, Tanzania

In 2016, Wizkid headlined the Tigo Fiesta concert at the CCM Kirumba Stadium which can take 35000 people. The second largest stadium in Tanzania came alive with the crowd who made their way to the event venue to watch the 'Soco' crooner sing. It was a sold out show and many didn't forget the experience after many years.

Wizkid also enjoyed himself in the country that he made a tweet showing the pictures of the multitude who were at the place to watch him play. He thanked them by saying the night was a day to be alive. Big Wiz as he is fondly called expressed how emotional he felt about the love and support of his fans in the country. He promised them another thrilling experience in no time.

5. Sportive Camtel Bepanda Cameroon

Wizkid had a collaborative concert in 2016 with Cameroon's foremost rapper Stanley Enow at the Sportive Bependa Cameron Stadium in Douala which has a capacity of 40,000.

Tagged the Guinness Black List concert, the venue was sold out ahead of the event. Many of the fans of the two artists took to the social media platform to show their anticipation while some showed off the tickets which they had purchased. In one of the post made by Enow, he said that the event would be a phenomenal and history would be made. The event turned out exactly as he predicted.

6. Independence Stadium Gambia

2016 was certainly a great year for Star Boy as he made waves in some African countries with his musical prowess. One of such event was his performance at the Independence Stadium in Gambia. The 30,000-capacity seater stadium which played host to the concert was filled to overflowing. The president of the country then, Yahya Jammeh, was greatly impressed with the kind of crowd pulled by the 'Made in Lagos' crooner that he demanded that he should stay back and perform a few days again. Pictures of the president holding the Grammy award singer's hand up and applauding his talent went viral on social media. He was also a guest to the president for a few hours and the photos also surfaced online.

7. Freetown National stadium, Sierra Leone

As part of the 55th Independence anniversary of the West African Nation, Sierra Leone organized a series of events to mark its independence and the concert was part of it.

Being a period of festivity, the stadium was filled up with fans of Big Wiz who joined thousand of others to celebrate.

Female fans went into a frenzy when they sighted Wizkid who thrilled them with some of his hit songs including 'Ojuelegba'.

A particular female fan had to hold onto Wizkid till the singer gave her a warm hug and security personnel whisked her off the stage so that he could perform.

Wizkid hung out with the president and splashed pictures on his Instagram page.

