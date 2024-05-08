Nigerian-American model and stylist Wisdom Kaye was perfect in his looks as he made his debut at the Met Gala

He wore a burnt rose-inspired outfit that found expression on the ground and had his fans hailing him

The runway star was excited about his looks and he thanked everyone on his glam team who made it a reality

Nigerian-American model and stylist Wisdom Kaye first appeared at the Met Gala dressed in a burnt red rose-themed outfit on May 5 in the United States.

Wisdom Kaye looks stylish in his attire. Image credit: @wisdm

The collar of the 23-year-old's attire had a pleated design and was combined with a red cap that gave him an attention-commanding look.

He accessorised his outfit with a silver necklace and made different poses with his outfit.

The young celebrity was grateful to be at the event looking like a million dollars and thanked everyone who contributed to what he rocked to the event.

His fans and colleagues were in awe of him and they praised his good looks.

See Wisdom Kaye's outfit in the slides below:

Colleagues and fans hail Wisdom's look

Some people have reacted to Wisdom's outfit. See the comments below:

@denolagrey:

"Yes. Yes. Yes."

@deceasedpegasus:

"This is so much better than the plain black suits."

@a.ktefan:

"Met Gala was created so Wisdom just could attend it.'

@strongblacklead:

"You killed it!"

@cristiandennis:

"Very much deserved."

@zenith1920:

"Do you know how many fans you had yesterday? We are so proud of you! You have earned this!"

@bongxphy:

"Go big or go home."

@phillyshoegal:

"When I saw you on the live stream I was gaging."

@sydneygal3:

"You slayed so hard and blessed us all. Unbelievably talented."

@renardwoods:

"This look was my absolute favorite, amazing king."

@uchejane_e:

"Red is your colour. MET Gala 2024 is blessed to have you."

@dominobrooknam:

"The burnout is insane."

