Super Eagles star Victor Boniface lit up the timelines with his sudden decision to be present on the AFCON’s final match day

The Nigerian national team qualified for the final match with Cote d'Ivoire after their victory against South Africa

The Bayer Leverkusen striker declared his availability on Sunday 11 to participate in Super Eagles regardless of his unfit state

Super Eagles star Victor Boniface has revealed his starling plan to make it back to the finals of the AFCON.

It was reported that the Bayer Leverkusen striker couldn't join the national team in the round-up tournament due to a broken tight he acquired during the Nigerians' training camp in Dubai.

Victor Boniface visualizes about AFCON 2023 finals Credit: @bonifacejrn, @ng_supereagles

Source: Instagram

Following the Super Eagles' nail-biting victory against South Africa's Bafana Bafana, which qualified them for the finals with Ivory Coast, the striker made up his mind to witness the ending victory in person.

Victor Boniface to return for AFCONS finals

In a call with his colleague Victor Osimhen, he revealed his plans to fly down to Cote d'Ivoire for the AFCON 2023 final match.

The two stars were captured in a convivial state as they celebrated their national team's semi-final victory when Boniface mentioned that he would be live at the stadium to relish the last day of the tournament.

However, further inquiry from the Napoli striker pointed out that the incapacitated player was yet to recover and was still on crutches for walking aid.

Following that, the two friends joked about not getting distracted by sexual matters until the match's final day.

Nigerians react to the video of Victor Osimhen and Victor Boniface

poshest_hope:

"Give all the players 5 baddies Witt better yansh. They deserve it and more."

seunseanjimoh1:

"He said” anybody wey get agenda , make e keep am “ , all the politicians going for photo opps, na una e Dey talk to o."

sasha_itota:

"I wonder how men take football as a hubby, just at 10 mins wey I take concentrate I nearly d*ie, and men go dey for hrs dey watch am, no wonder them dey quick di*e, later them go say women dey last pass men, why not, wey una carry football for head, some will go as far as betting money.....chisos."

michael._u:

"Naso victory suppose sweet for Nigerians belle. No be like when president enter seat, streets just be like graveyard."

wendy_adamma:

"After the match them deserve like ten baddiesss with clean skin.."

tatibg_geng:

"We deserve this win amidst the Nigerian hardship and the ripping of Grammy. We deserve the CAF cup!!!"

cubana_whitelion:

"Sunday if Nigeria win… make all the Ivory Coast clubs close cus na Nigerians go full inside… we dey there!"

pa_jero_1_of_africa:

"Abeg make the super eagles no carry olosho for now stay focus una must bring that Afcon cup home by force lol."

engr_ricky:

"God bless your sacrifice @victorosimhen9, the rest of our Super Eagles Team, Coaching Staff, and all Nigerians. This is a win well deserved."

