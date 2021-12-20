Singer Wizkid is back in Lagos, Nigeria and the music star has kicked off a slate of concerts he has planned for his fans and supporters

Wizkid’s much-anticipated Livespotx concert went down on Sunday, December 19, and many showed up to watch the MIL singer

US rapper Wale, Olamide, Simi among other colleagues in the music industry shared a stage with Wizkid at the fully-packed concert

Nigerian singer Ayodeji Balogun aka Wizkid is in Lagos, Nigeria to spend his ‘Detty December’ with his fans and supporters who kicked off with him from the very beginning.

The Made in Lagos (MIL) crooner who has a slate of concerts planned for his music lovers kicked off the party mood on Sunday, December 19.

Top celebs show up for Wizkid's concert in Lagos. Photo: Bright Daniels/Legit NG

Source: Original

Wizkid’s much-anticipated Livespotx concert went down and like previous shows the singer had abroad, many showed up to watch him perform in body and soul.

A video spotted online captured Nollywood actress Toyin Abraham and her husband, Kolawole Ajeyemi, at a VIP spot watching the singer do his thing.

Check out the video below:

Music stars give electrifying performances

Apart from singer Wizkid who headlined the show, colleagues in the music industry also showed up to perform some of their hit songs at the concert.

Ckay performed Love Nwantiti, Fireboy, Rema, Simi among others also graced the stage to dish out some of their hit records.

Watch videos below:

Olamide, Wizkid reunite on stage

An interesting highlight of the night captured the moment rap star Olamide joined Wizkid on stage and they both performed an old tune together.

The music stars also recounted their days of humble beginning. Watch below:

US rapper Wale spotted

Nigerian-American rapper Wale was also among those who showed up at the concert for Wizkid.

More from the concert below:

US Rapper Wale, Olamide at Wizkid’s Concert in Lagos. Photo: Bright Daniels/Legit NG

Source: Original

