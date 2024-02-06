Nearly 24 hours after Burna Boy attended the 2024 Grammy Awards, photos and videos of his outfit to the ceremony emerged online

The singer's ensemble has got people talking as he was seen rocking a black leather outfit with loads of padlocks all over

In one of the videos posted online by the singer, he was heard telling one of the persons within the production team that he was a local man and wasn't used to looking different

Some videos and photos of Nigerian singer and Grammy Award winner Damini Ogulu, aka Burna Boy, have sparked massive reactions online.

Burna Boy was one of the five Nigerian artists nominated for an award at the 2024 Grammy Awards ceremony.

Snaps of Burna Boy's outfit to the 2024 Grammy Awards sparks reactions on social media. Photo credit: @burnaboygram

Source: Instagram

Like his compatriots, Burna Boy came back home with nothing. No Nigerian artist that was nominated for an award at the 2024 event got a gong.

This massive loss sparked a major uproar within the Nigerian social media space, with many slamming the Record Academy.

Some event went as far as attack the Grammys social media pages and even tried to have the pages taken down.

Burna Boy's cowboy outfit to Grammys sparks reaction

The outfit rocked by the African giant has to the Grammys has sparked massive reactions online.

Burna Boy shared on his pages the Cowboy outfit he rocked to the Grammy Awards on Sunday night, before changing his outfit to go on stage and perform a medley of his songs.

In the viral post, Burna Boy was seen rocking a leather ensemble with padlocks all over. This padlocks has sparked reactions with many asking it is meant for or signify.

According to report, the outfit was designed by Louis Vuitton and it cost Burna Boy over $40k.

See the trending photos below:

Reactions trail Burna Boy's outfit

Here are some of the comments that trailed Burna Boy's Grammy outfit:

@samklef:

"Gramilly."

@alibabaofcyprus1:

"Na that key dem take lock Davido Grammy."

@benny7gg:

"1/1 full custom made ting. the most fashionable artist of all time."

@kwame_aej:

"Regardless of anything, you're still the GOAT of African music."

@mr_tobby01:

"ODG no be nickname."

@king_kakuta:

"Na trouble you dey find oo."

@Walentino0:

"African giant the Cowboy."

@taiwo05989153:

"Odogwu looking like a million bucks."

Source: Legit.ng