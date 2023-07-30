Afrobeats icon Wizkid's More Love, Less Ego concert at the Tottenham Hotspur stadium in London has left many stunned at the outcome

Wizzy, as he is affectionately known, performed at the 80,000-capacity stadium on Saturday, July 29, 2023, serenading fans with an inexhaustible catalogue of hit songs

Being the first African artist to perform at the London Stadium has since earned him another honour as a pacesetter in the industry

Wizkid's More Love, Less Ego concert at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London on July 29, 2023, will always be remembered for the cape it put on the history of Afrobeats' dominance.

The Afrobeats icon provided his audience with an electrifying musical experience. Wizkid serenaded the audience with songs from "Ayo" and "Made in Lagos," two albums that have solidified his status as a global music icon, beginning with his legendary "Superstar" album.

Afrobeats star Wizkid shuts down Tottenham Hotspur Stadium Credit: @wizkidsource

Being the first Afrobeats performer to ever headline at the famous London stadium, the concert served as a landmark in the history of the Nigerian entertainment industry.

See videos from Wizkid's show

Wizkid's Tottenham Hotspur Stadium show sparks reactions

Legit.ng captured some of the sweet reactions to Wizkid's stellar musical display in London, see them below:

@0Chynese:

"Wizkid too big God."

mo22_007:

"London dey sing along ."

ovom:

"He's really the king, no capping."

mailervibes:

"This is greatness fr fr , but I think they aren’t really singing along."

vs_lavish1:

"Bird mount , eagle mount join Biggest bird for a reason ❤️."

choko.xr:

"Man turned Tottenham to night club. Jesus Christ!"

rickhover:

"I am more happy popsy has a lady like Jada P by his side ❤️."

@thesheddyking:

"I don’t think people understand how insane this is."

Jada P inspects Tottenham Hotspur Stadium days before Wizkid's concert

Wizkid's talent manager and baby mama, Jada P, has continued to effectively carry out her duties in the life and career of the Afrobeats singer.

The global superstar brought bring More Love, Less Ego to Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on July 29.

The musician's talent manager and baby mama, Jada P shared clips of herself carrying out the necessary inspection for the venue.

