Lekan, the ex-boyfriend of singer Simisola Kosoko has spoken up following music producer Samklef's rant

Lekan shed light on their past relationship during a podcast titled "Adekunle Gold Stole My Girlfriend"

The podcast has caused several reactions on social media as many wonder where all these are headed

Afrobeat vocalist Simisola, professionally called Simi, is in the news after music producer and singer, Samklef opened up about why he refused to pursue a relationship with her.

Her ex-boyfriend, Lekan, was mentioned in the rant, and he decided to speak up about their relationship on a podcast show.

Simi's ex-boyfriend Leken rants on podcast, calls out Adekunle Gold Credit: @Simplysimi @adekunlegold

Source: Instagram

It will be recalled that Adekunle Gold rebuked Klef over his tweets and warned him to keep his wife's name out of his mouth.

Lekan claims Adekunle stole her Simi from him

In a viral podcast on social media, Lekan shared that he and Simi were in a long-distance relationship before the 36-year-old went to America.

According to him, they dated for about eight to nine months before the singer traveled home for a while, and that was when musicmaker Adekunle Gold snatched her from him.

Watch video of the podcast here:

Nigerians are reacting to Lekan's podcast

Nigerians have reacted to the podcast following the mother-of-one's ex's revelation. See some reactions below:

@nurselighta_of_abuja:

"Month wey go hot u go know from d first week."

@vendorshome:

"I wonder what a grown man is doing in the midst of 3 women taking about another man’s wife. Only feminine men act this way because why???"

@kayolulondon:

"Now I see why simi have no taste. Imagine this agbero talking about dating Simi. The dude even looking drunk on the show."

@iamstepee:

"There is atom of truth in what Samklef was saying then."

@heis_tolani_:

"How this one take bag simi in the first place omg."

@iamtomorrow77:

"Simi wey be small body Big Engine, Big Achievements. Like 2 grown men still obsessed about another Man's Wife. Mhen Simi You are More than a Trophy . Even as I type this your song Dey play for My Head."

@adesope_shopsydoo:

"This is shameful."

Adekunle Gold Blasts Samklef

Nigerian singer Adekunle Gold is raucous online in response to some of Samklef's comments about his wife, Simi.

The singer put Samklef on blast for disrespecting his wife and his obsession with constantly saying disspeakable things about her online.

The music producer went as far as saying that he made singer Simi who she is today

Source: Legit.ng