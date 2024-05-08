The Ogun state Police recovered N7.9 million and another 1500 rupees during a bloody gunfight along Sagamu Ijebu-Ode-Benin expressway

Many arms were recovered after the mission, including a double-edged sword, 65 rounds of ammunition, smartphones and a locally-made single-barrel gun

The recovered money was said to likely be ransom the abductors had collected from families of their victims

Bullets flew on Tuesday, May 8, 2024, when the Police decided to raid the kidnappers-infested area of Sagamu Ijebu-Ode-Benin expressway.

The law enforcement agency had received many complaints from travellers who reported that a group of people had made the place their hotspot for perpetrating crimes.

The Ogun State Police Command decided enough was enough after a foreign national, a citizen of India who is the Manager of Breeze Company Nigeria Limited, reported that his people, 16 of them, were attacked at Kajola junction along the Sagamu-Siun-Abeokuta expressway.

The police then sent well-armed operatives to raid the area and rid it of the insurgents.

As expected, the suspects, numbering up to six, engaged the paramilitary force before four of them fled after two had been put down.

The deceased were deposited in a public mortuary, and a search is on for the other on-the-run suspects, whose identities remain largely unknown.

The Police said the operation was carried out around 4:30 p.m., and the local vigilantes also joined the fight.

Three Indian nationals, Tejaram Chauhan, Kaduwal Pradhan and Medani Kathiwada, who had been abducted on May 4, were rescued.

The Ogun state Police Command spokesperson, SP Omolola Odutola, detailed the event while speaking with journalists on Monday, May 6.

He said:

"In the course of the encounter, two of the six kidnappers were demobilized, two AK 47 riffles, one single barrel locally made gun, one sword, cell phone and criminal charms and 65 rounds of ammunition were also recovered."

