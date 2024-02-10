While the Super Eagles prepared for their championship match for the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) 2023, a popular TikTok pulled a surprise on them

The young man identified as Napi dressed and pretended to be a madman as he crashed into the national team in their hostel in Côte d'Ivoire

The trending clip captured Osimhen’s reaction the moment he met with the weird-looking individual, leaving netizens in stitches

Fast-rising TikTok sensation Jose Angel Napi best known as Napi recently stormed the Super Eagles’ hotel in Côte d'Ivoire to play a practical joke on them.

The young man was barefoot and dressed in ragged attire, which invariably gave him the identity of a roaming madman.

In a short video making the rounds online, Napi was spotted in the palatial hotel hallway, where guests and some Super Eagles players were hanging out.

He first approached Frank Onyeka, who was in the middle of a conversation, and reached out to touch the midfielder, who quickly retreated.

He then abandoned Onyeka to meet Terem Moffi and touched his lush, dark Afro hair.

Napi left Moffi and went to stand before Kenneth Omeruo for a short while before leaving aimlessly.

Joe Aribo was just about to board the lift when Napi came to him. The midfielder immediately gave way, fearing he was dealing with a mentally ill individual.

Napi moved on to lift and was about to press a button when the door opened with Osimhen inside.

On seeing the funny, bizarre figure before him, the Napoli striker immediately pressed a button on the lift to shut it off.

On Sunday, February 11, the Eagles will play against the host country, Côte d'Ivoire, in the championship final match.

Reaction trail video of prankster with Super Eagles stars

