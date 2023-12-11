Top Nigerian singer, Wizkid, has set his plan in motion for his N100 million giveaway to Children for Christmas

Shortly after the announcement was made, the music star and his entourage stormed a popular slum in Lagos, Makoko

Wizkid was warmly welcomed by the residents who sang and cheered for him, the singer was also seen throwing bundles of cash into the air

Popular Nigerian singer, Wizkid, has remained a trending topic on social media over his N100 million giveaway.

Recall that the music star made headlines after he made public his plans to give out N100 million to Children for Christmas in honour of his late mother, Jane Morayo Balogun.

Fans react as Wizkid storms Lagos streets for his N100 million giveaway. Photos: @damiadenuga

Source: Twitter

Not long after his post went viral, the Grammy-winning musician stormed the streets of Lagos and he was spotted in a popular slum area called Makoko.

In one video, drums were heard being played as adults and children gathered around their balconies to catch a glimpse of Wizkid while singing to welcome him to their community.

See the video below:

In another viral clip, a large crowd was seen scrambling to get crisp naira notes after Wizkid threw bundles of cash into the air.

See the video below:

Reactions as Wizkid storms Makoko and sprays money

A number of social media users had things to say about Wizkid’s visit to Makoko and his public display of generosity. Read some of their comments below:

tessy_yo23:

“Belike na e mama Dey advice am since.”

untouch_junior01:

“omo balogun doings.”

osinugatunde:

“I guess na him mother Dey stop am before.”

emmadsonofgrace:

“No be like e suppose they spread the money #cause like this a lot of people will get injure tonight some people fit turn am to fight ,while some collect steal from other that pick either through violence instead of this he can just go in some orphanage homes and donate instead.”

asuyut_titans:

“Celebrities need to stop the attitude of spraying money in the public. It causes a lot of accidents and violence among the people. Throwing money on people it's an act that belittles the people. It interprets a lot of meaning. There are many ways of giving back to the community.”

black_extrovert:

“If na Davido do am una go say na clout.”

sexy_vibeszz:

“Inappropriate way to show love to the streets, you can do better wizkid instead of causing stampede.”

Republican tweeted:

This tweep called him Santa Claus:

Elijah said Wizkid shut down the place without singing:

Akpan was very moved by the video:

Wizkid gifts his PA N30 million

Legit.ng reported that Wizkid's personal assistant, Femi, clocked a new age, and the singer made it a very memorable one for him.

A clip of Wizkid with Femi at a club showed the moment he gave him N30 million.

Reacting, someone said: “Wizkid is the REAL Santa this December FC too sweet walaia.”

Source: Legit.ng