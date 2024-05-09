A throwback video of Wizkid sharing how he pulled his surprise stage appearance with his perceived rival Davido

The Nigerian Star Boy shared how he placed a call to the DMW label boss, who made it happen

In the old video, WIzkid suggested that the rift between him and Davido or other colleagues on social media was mere hype

Nigerian international act Ayo Balogun Wizkid, in an old video, recalled how Davido came through for him at his concert in 2017.

While speaking with HipTV, Wizkid revealed he made a call to Davido, who made it happen by making a surprise appearance.

Wizkid says his social media drama with Davido was hype. Credit: @wizkidayo @davido

Source: Instagram

The Nigerian Star Boy, who said he was all about love, stressed that the social media drama between him and Davido was all hype.

"I just called him and he made it happen, it was not a big deal. People close to me know I am all about one love. All that social media stuff was about hype, the real stuff is putting food on my table," Wizkid said in the old video.

Watch video of Wizkid speaking about his stage performance with Davido below:

The video resurfaced online amid the ongoing social media exchange between Nigerian singers.

In 2017, Wizkid, during his concert at Eko Convention Center in Lagos, brought Davido on stage as fans screamed in excitement.

Watch a video from the show below:

Netizens react to old video of Wizkid speaking about Davido

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, read them below;

kellygohard101:

"This guy is too proud."

_creed007:

"Very proud person. Nobi Cho cho cho show working. Davido is so pure hearted. Imagine he called davido and he showed up. Pride no go let wizkid show like data."

i_cxiii:

"But if nah Davido talk this una go say he call wizzy to beg am to show up."

abs_forareason:

"Awon dindinrin fc won’t see this if na davido video be this comment section go done reach 30k this guys kuma know weytin dem dey do."

deji_dc10:

"Normally wizkid nah ingrate; nah davido help him carrier even till date."

jungle768:

"You sent him text or you beg him?"

