Nigerian singer Davido has been at the centre of several conversations on social media over the last few days in regards to his recent Grammy debacle

An interview the singer had minutes before attending the 2024 Grammy Awards, where he spoke with the Rolling Stones on his chances of winning trends

He also spoke about his father's support for his music career and how he sometimes deals with the nerve and pressure that comes with being a professional musician

Nigerian Afrobeats superstar David Adeleke, aka Davido, recently trended online after he lost his three Grammy nominations at the 2024 award ceremony.

The 2024 ceremony is the first time the Nigerian singer would be nominated for a Grammy Award.

Davido recently spoke to Rolling Stones about his Grammy nominations, and clips from the interview go viral. Photo credit: @davido/@rollingstone

Source: Youtube

However, the singer returned empty-handed despite the hype and massive anticipation within his fanbase.

South African singer Tyla beat Davido to the Best Global Music Performance award. At the same time, the other two gongs were picked up by an Indian-American music group, Shakti and Pashto.

Davido speaks to Rolling Stones about his nominations

However, days after the award show was concluded, an interview Davido had with the popular American luxury music brand Rolling Stones recently aired.

In the viral clip, the Nigerian singer spoke about his Grammy nominations. He shared that getting nominated already feels like a privilege, even if he doesn't win.

He noted that getting recognised enough to be nominated makes him feel proud.

Davido also spoke about the early days of his music career and how his father didn't support him back then, which led to a massive rift between them.

He also spoke about dealing with nerves and the pressures of being a music superstar.

Watch the viral interview below:

Reactions trail Davido's interview with Rolling Stones

Here are some of the comments that trailed Davido's interview with the Rolling Stones:

@SamsonMatthew-mh6is:

"King davido worldwide."

@isaacdennis8327:

"Congratulations OBO WE LOVE YOU BRUH 001 4 LIFE."

@oreoluwaolatunji6489:

"A real superstar."

@KiliManjaroLyrics:

"Our real Winner."

@cryptoqueen6259:

"Anita put the knife in."

@emmanuelchidera2644:

"D real winner davido Grammy is biased and clueless."

Davido's fans report Grammys' IG account

Meanwile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Davido's fans were spotted in a video massively reporting the Grammy Awards' social media pages.

In the clip, some disappointed fans were spotted with their phones as they took action against the Grammys. This was after their favourite lost his three nominations.

Source: Legit.ng