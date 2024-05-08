A Nigerian youth has excitedly celebrated graduating with a first class degree after having 191 in the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME)

While congratulating himself, the excited first class graduate had a message of encouragement for people

Some people wanted to know the institution he finished from, while others joined him in his celebration

A Nigerian man, Uche, has caused a stir online as he announced bagging a first class degree in his master's program.

While failing to mention the institution he finished from, Uche wrote on X that he did a master's program in software engineering.

Uche bagged a first class in his master's program. Photo Credit: @OffUchay, jamb.gov.ng

Uche revealed he scored 191 in his Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) and advised people never to let any institution make themmfeel not good enough.

Uche wrote on X:

"Jamb: 191.

"Masters in Software Engineering: First class.

"Don’t make just one institution make you feel like you’re not good enough. Congratulations to me."

Another man had become a lawyer after taking the UTME six times.

See his tweet below:

Reactions trail Uche's celebratory post

@IsrealOsita said:

"In 2007, I achieved a score of 152 in JAMB and gained admission to the university in 2008 to pursue a BSc in Medicine and Surgery. I successfully graduated with a first-class honors degree."

@Plato48466760 said:

"UTME(JAMB) is the toughest exam that I have ever written, you will be fanning yourself after writing it with the hope that you have smashed it, only for you to score bellow your expectation. Congratulations to the people that scored 300 & above in theirs. It's highly technical."

@ladyhasaname said:

"Congrats for not giving up on yourself."

@kehinde_jayeola said:

"Private uni?

"Just curious how 191 got you software engineering."

@the_ikenna said:

"Oga answer... No dey fi waa paa... Nobody ask you before you come announce yourself... Answer the question finish."

@DanielUdoanwan said:

"Congratulations Sir.

"Which course did you study for your First Degree?"

@jandstin said:

"Congratulations bro.

"So proud of you."

First class graduates score high in UTME

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a first class graduate had smashed the 2024 UTME.

According to the result exclusively sent to Legit.ng, Uka Juliet Chidiebube scored 324 in aggregate as a JAMB UTME candidate. Juliet studied chemistry at UNIZIK and graduated as the best student in the Department of Chemistry in 2021.

She graduated from UNIZIK with a first class, but was determined to become a medical doctor, which was why she sat for JAMB in 2024.

Source: Legit.ng