Davido's personal logistics manager, Isreal DMW, is hell-bent on reminding the world of the singer's success regardless of his Grammy loss

The night of February 4 was a hurtful moment for fans and lovers of the Afrobeats star after his loss in his three nominated categories

Following that, the DMW boss' aide addressed the massive trolls that have risen against the singer since his defeat

Davido's personal logistics manager, Isreal Afeare, better known as Isreal DMW, has taken it upon himself to fight those trolling the singer over his Grammy loss.

It is no news that the DMW music executive lost in the three categories for which he was nominated at the 66th Grammy Awards.

Some Nigerians and fans of the musician's rivals feasted on the defeat as they found new ways to make the internet unbearable for him.

In that regard, Isreal reminded trolls of his boss' substance and noted that their lives won't be better than the singer's in 20 years to come.

He also claimed that the Recording Academy used Davido for publicity, noting that past awardees never merited their recognition.

“You’re completely mocking yourself if you think you’re mocking my oga [Davido], in an already well-programmed event where oga’s name had to even be used as publicity.

“Look at your life in the next 20 years; if you will be, you will be better than oga in any way. Look at the life of some past awardees if they ever merited it,” he stated.

See his post below:

Legit.ng previously reported that the singer's aide emphasised how trivial the award was in comparison to Davido's relevance and long career achievements.

Davido's Grammys loss stirs mixed feelings

It was a night of heartbreak and disbelief for Nigerians following the conclusion of the 66th Grammy Awards held in Los Angeles.

A video of the moment Tyla was announced the winner was captured on Instagram Live by Poco Lee.

The choreographer didn't realise when he screamed at the unpredictable decision of the Recording Academy.

Meanwhile, after his loss, Davido's fans were spotted in a video massively reporting the Grammy Awards' social media pages. The action by Davido's fans has since stirred reactions from non-fans, as many criticised them.

