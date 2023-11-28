Weeks after reacting to Igwe Credo's several claims about him, KCee goes all out to celebrate young flautist Ojazzy

A video of KCee and his younger brother, E-Money, gifting young flautist Ojazzy a brand-new car as a birthday gift has gone viral

This is coming months after KCee was called out by Igwe Credo, accusing the label boss of not paying him and Ojazzy for their work on Ojapiano

Ace Nigerian singer KCee has left many tongues wagging online with a clip of him gifting young flautist Ojazzy a brand new Toyota Corolla 2010 model trend.

KCee's gift to Ojazzy is coming weeks after he finally responded to Igwe Credo's several claims about their business dealings.

Nigerian singer KCee quells rumours as he gifts young flautist behind the Ojapiano soung, Ojazzy a brand new car. Photo credit: @iam_ojazzyigbonile

The Five Music boss had slammed Igwe Credo with a lawsuit for defamation and libel.

KCee, in a clip addressing Igwe Credo, slammed him for not paying Ojazzy Igbonile his dues, which he paid.

Ojazzy thanks KCee for giving him a car as a birthday gift

In reaction to the car gift, the young flautist went online to heap praises on KCee and his younger brother E-Money.

He thanked them for the car gift while noting how he feels as he becomes a car owner.

"My Birthday gift from @fivestarmusic_ng. Just speech less - Tears of joy. All thanks to OKIKE , kcee and his lovely brother @iam_emoney1 ( Nwata anayo Eze 1na Uli ) and my brother @micky4jm and all my fanz for support and caring, I really appreciate oooo."

@tonydapeace:

"This is d best car for you to start life with Ojazi, especially now that fuel price is so high.. anyone who tells you otherwise doesn't like you at all... Congrats to you bro..."

@jnrpope:

"Congratulations Ojazzy ; Humility Pays @fivestarmusic_ng @iam_kcee @iam_emoney1 Gods perpetual blessings upon the Okonkwo’s."

@prince_izuu:

"That car is N7.5m as at today, google 2010 Corolla then you go understand. Kcee did well to buy him a car he can fuel, the car is very efficient and durable."

@obynodaddymuna:

"I hope the papers are under his name. It is not called SHOWBIZ for nothing."

@iam_ddr:

"Cheated him he should he be collecting money for the song also."

@herryneat:

"After making hundreds of millions from his creativity. After the boy cried out to the public. This car is very disgusting for what the boy did for that record. He needs royalties not an Aba made car."

@sog.walter:

"Car of 4 million omo rich men wicked o."

@iam_mohammed_alli:

"2008 Corolla upgraded to 2018 SLE. What happens to Benz, Lexus or even setting up a big business for him. That car na naija used car."

@ty_yen:

"Baba this gift come from ur mind soo? Abi na Uber he wan start? The car wey u gift ur staff for work and this guy car even wen he give u hit song, baba buy am better car make u place am better position, u get the money."

@eze__ego__:

"Add him to the split sheet and not giving him a car thats looking like what they hand painted at night."

Igwe Credo makes shocking revelations about KCee and E-Money

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls a previous report when Igwe Credo stirred up massive reactions online about KCee and E-Money

During an interview with YanBaba, Igwe Credo accused KCee of not paying him and Ojazzy for their work on the monster hit song, Ojapiano.

During the interview, Igwe revealed how he and Ojazzy were paid a stipend of just 200k and are not on the split sheet for the song's royalties.

