A lady has posted the performance recorded in UTME by her pastor's daughter, showing that the girl did well in the exams

She also posted the result of another candidate, who is the girl's relative who also performed very well in the UTME

The results showed that the two young ladies scored 307 and 350 marks, respectively, in the 2024 JAMB UTME

A lady shared the JAMB exam results of her pastor's daughter and her causin, showing that they did amazingly well.

The lady said all hope was not lost because some students were still serious and eager to read their books to prepare for UTME.

The lady praised her pastor's daughter for doing well. Photo credit: Getty Images/Maskot and JAMB. Lady's photo used for illustration only.

Source: UGC

In a Facebook post, the lady, Glory Okeke, said some students, such as her pastor's daughter, took the JAMB exams seriously.

Glory wrote:

"The JAMB results I've been seeing are all amazing. It gives me hope that there are still young people who are serious with their academics. I applaud every one of you. Take your flowers. Below are the jamb results of my pastor's daughter and her cousin."

The two brilliant girls are Eboh Elo-Oghene Omamoke and Enerumin-Iragunima Emueme John who registered for English, physics, biology and chemistry.

Ebo scored 73 in UTME use of English, 75 in physics, 77 in biology and 82 in chemistry, bringing her total JAMB exams score to 307.

On the other, Emueme scored 76 in use of English, 95 in mathematics, 95 in physics and 84 in chemistry, bringing her total score to 350.

