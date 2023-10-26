A young Igbo performer, Igwe Credo Mbem, who is also the manager of Ojazzy, has sparked a major controversy online

Igwe Credo recently granted an interview to Yan Baba where he alleged that KCee and 5 Star Music have swindled him and Ojazzy

He noted that since the song Ojapiano was released and went viral, KCee has yet to pay him and Ojazzy for creating the Ojapiano sound

Young Igbo performer and singer Igwe Credo Mbem has sparked massive outrage online after a clip of him calling out famous Nigerian singer KCee and his record label, 5 Star Music.

Igwe Credo is the manager of the young flautist Ojazzy Igbonile, the creator of the Ojapiano sound.

Popular Igbo MC Igwe Credo trends online after as his interview with slamming KCee Limpopo goes viral. Photo credit: @iam_kcee/@yanbaba1/@ojazzyigbonile

Source: Instagram

Ojazzy's manager recently granted an interview to YanBaba's TV channel, where he spoke about his dealings with his former boss, KCee and his brother, E-Money.

"All we were give was 200k for T-fare" - Igwe Credo said

During the interview with YanBaba, Igwe Credo revealed how he met Ojazzy and the relationship between him and the young flautist.

He also shared how KCee treated them when they came to Lagos to record the monster hit tune Ojapiano.

Igwe Credo revealed that all he and Ojazzy got paid for their labours on the Ojapiano song and afterwards was 200k.

He noted that when he came out before to attack KCee and went silent afterwards, it was because of the pressure and coercion he got from different people calling and threatening him.

Credo noted that his situation and that of Ojazzy were no different from that of Mohbad.

Watch the full interview below:

Reactions trail Igwe Credo's interview calling out KCee

See how fans reacted to Igwe Credo's interview:

@only_juchy:

"The truth is wealthy people are USERS , you just have apply wisdom as up coming."

@king_lascurt:

"My brother Harrysong is vindicated. He spoke they used the industry to oppressed him."

@sheddyoflagos:

"I talk am say IMOLE will shed plenty light in this industry…….We have alot of Sam Larry and naira Marley in this industry."

@harphyzzzy:

"His speaking Igbo and everyone is enjoying it oo."

@mr.agugua:

"Wetin them Dey use up and coming eye see for that industry ehn."

@jeffworldwide_:

"The season of opening ynashes, let's gooooo."

@iamanonymous9ja:

"I guess he is rightly upset but his manner of speaking wreaks of indelible entitlement and ignorance."

@lanredanielys:

"I'm not igbó... But I'm enjoying the way he was infusing Igbo in his discussion. May God settle all of you."

@africanzo_:

"You do business, you did not sign a contract with specific details. They play."

@queensusz:

"Tears are dripping down my face watching this. Why is it that most rich people don’t like making others rich in this country???? Instead they milk their talents and get richer. They capitalize on their poor conditions to oppress them Kcee Shame on you."

@favouronyeoziri:

"Everybody was once naive, the fact that you’re in a position to cheat someone does not mean you should and if you must, then at least you guys should have a contract so there’s legal backing to your cheating."

KCee’s Performs Ojapiano at BBNaija All Stars Premiere with a mask on

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting KCee's live performance at the premiere of the Big Brother Naija All Stars show.

The Ojapiano crooner took the stage a few minutes after the show kicked off delivering a breathtaking performance.

A clip from the event showed the moment the Ojapiano flute was played on stage as well, however, it was done by Ojazzy Igbonile.

Source: Legit.ng