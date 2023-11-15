Nigerian singer KCee has revealed plans to sue Igwe Credo for peddling lies against him

Igwe Credo, who is the manager of Ojazzy Igbonile, creator of Ojapiano sound, claimed the singer only paid them N200k

KCee has denied the allegations as he also shared debit alerts of the money he sent to Ojazzy, which amounted to N1,290,000

Five months after the release of Ojapiano, a hit song by Kingsley Chinweike Okonkwo, better known as KCee, controversies have trailed it following allegations by two of the acts who worked with the singer on the project.

Legit.ng recalls reporting that Igbo singer Igwe Credo Mbem made headlines after he called out KCee, claiming he and Ojazzy Igbonile, who created the Ojapino sound, were paid only N200k.

KCee accuses Igwe Credo and Ojazzy of performing Ojapiano without his permission. Credit: @iam_kcee @ojazzyigbonile

KCee speaks on his transactions with Igwe Credo

The music star, who expressed displeasure at Igwe Credo's action, shared receipts of the payment he made to the latter at different times, which amounted to N1,290,000.

KCee shared how he hosted Igwe Credo and Ojazzy, paid for their feeding, and gave them money when they were leaving.

The singer revealed his attempts to get Igwe Credo to perform at shows were repeatedly turned down.

He accused Igwe Credo and Ojazzy of performing Ojapiano at events without his permission, stating that the song was his intellectual property.

KCee also revealed he was yet to receive royalty off the song released five months ago, adding it was at his discretion to give Igwe Credo and Ojazzy from it if he pleases.

The singer who vowed to take Igwe Credo to court wrote in the caption of the video:

"Enough is Enough!!! People constantly Peddling lies against me and other celebrities because they believe they can cow us into a corner since we are celebrities and use public sympathy against us. See you in court."

People react as KCee vows to sue man behind Ojapiano song

tipsykelvano:

"The fastest way to get bad name is to help ungrateful people."

ubifranklinofficial:

"Evidence plenty."

tmtpilot:

"Upcoming musicians no dey understand the difference between music and music business."

