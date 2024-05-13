Eniola Ajao was among the popular movie stars who turned up at the AMVCA 10th edition, which took place in Lagos

The Yoruba actress addressed the claim of her abandoning Bobrisky in his moment of needs

Eniola Ajao also stated that singer Portable Zazu and the embattled crossdresser were her brothers

The African Magic Viewers Choice Award (AMVCA) continued to make headlines as more videos emerged on social media. Actress Eniola Ajao was among the many celebrities in the movie industry who graced the award ceremony.

Eniola, during a chat with content creator Timi Agbaje, again explained that popular crossdresser Bobrisky won the best-dressed award at her premiere to promote the movie.

Eniola Ajao insists she presented an award to Bobrisky to promote her movie.

Source: Instagram

The actress, who described herself as a businesswoman, also responded to allegations of her abandoning the crossdresser at the point of his need and during his court trial.

Eniola, who didn't want to say much about the claims, told Jimi Agbaje:

"Let's leave that to Bob himself."

Recall that Bobrisky was sentenced to six months in jail over naira abuse. This came after the best-dressed female saga.

Eniola also referred to Bobrisky and Portable Zazu as her brothers as she reacted to claims that she left the crossdresser and switched alliance to the singer.

Watch the video below:

Reactions as Eniola Ajao speaks about Bobrisky

Legit.ng gathered some of the reactions; read them below:

bellokreb:

"Bob would have been here but eFcC knows best."

faithbeautytouch:

"She said Bob himself no be she again."

mama2zee:

"I love her responses. She answered like a true businesswoman."

i_am_dannybreezy;

"Sugar mummy of Lagos is your brother."

thattokelady_:

"I responded for Bobrisky when she said he is my brother. In brobrisky voice “Tani Bro e”"

mide________01:

"I’ve always said this over and over again !!! She doesn’t care about Bob she just want to use whosoever to get her money."

charisolusola:

"So she knows Bob nah man and gave him the best dressed woman, ko buru."

Portable confronts Eniola Ajao

Legit.ng recalls reporting that Portable tackled the filmmaker for crowning Bobrisky as the best-dressed female during the premiere of Ajakaju.

He noted during a conversation with Eniola Ajao that even if it was a joke, it was wrong and disrespectful to all the women who attended her movie Ajakaju.

"I swear I like this portable spirit. He said to Eniola’s face….," a netizen said.

