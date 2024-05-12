DJ Cuppy has shared the beautiful picture she took with foremost boxer, Anthony Joshua, as they both stepped out for Vogue's event

In the caption of her post, she wrote that she was with her security and she gushed over the time they spent together

Fans took to the comment section to react to the post, some congratulated her for finding love again

Florence Otedola, daughter of billionaire businessman, Femi Otedola, has caught the attention of her fans with a picture she shared online.

She shared a photo taken with Anthony Joshua at a Vogue's event and said she was with her security.

DJ Cuppy gushes over Anthony Joshua. Photo credit @cuppymusic/@anthonyjoshua

In the image, the two of them twined in white attires as they smiled to the camera.

The disc jockey has always shown that she was friends with the boxer, though she has never defined their relationship. She was with him when he fought Helenius a few months ago.

Her father also shown love publicly to the boxer when he visited him in Morocco.

Below is the post:

How fans reacted to the post

Netizens have reacted to the post made by the DJ. Here are some of the comments below:

@jessicakerrie4:

"What's stopping you both from marrying each other ?"

@joannaonyii_:

"You guys look good together."

@hairbysunmisola_:

"Love this look on you stunning."

@nuttyprinceee:

"You two look good together lol."

@d_vineofficial:

"Dear Anthony, you must marry her, I repeat, MARRY HER! Can't you see how beautiful y'all look together? "

@ke.lvin4525:

"Big man pikin hunting for husband by all means."

@stylishnene01:

"Friends forever."

@debolalovelabo:

"Your security, your peace, I knew this will finally happen and I am so happy for you."

@_beebu_:

"You're safer with me."

@realalansmith:

"Congratulations @cuppymusic.'

@iamidband1:

"So you still they fall In love with another boxer @cuppymusic iwo omoyi Ojowó ni ofęgbon hmmm."

