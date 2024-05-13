A girl registered for the 2024 Joint Admissions and Matriculations Board (JAMB) examination, and the result is out

The girl, who is from Kontagora, Niger state, scored 314 marks in the Unified Tertiary Matriculations Examination (UTME)

She scored 86 marks in Chemistry, 86 marks in Physics, 77 marks in Biology and 65 marks in English Language

A brilliant girl who wants to study medicine and surgery at Ahmadu Bello University (ABU) Zaria, scored high in her JAMB exam.

The girl is from Kontangora, Niger state, and she represented FCE Demonstration School, Kontagora, in quiz competitions.

Aisha is from Kontagora and she wants to study in ABU, Zaria. Photo credit: Facebook/Bello Shariff and JAMB.

The 16-year-old student, Aisha Suleiman, registered for use of English, biology, physics and chemistry.

Aisha performed brilliantly, scoring 86 marks in Chemistry, 86 marks in Physics, 77 marks in Biology and 65 marks in English Language.

Her result was shared on Facebook by Bello Shariff, who extolled Aisha's academic qualities.

Aisha is said to be a very studious girl who has always brought glory to her school.

The story reads:

"Aisha had brought glories to her school and family countless times, as she have once represented and took 1st position for her school in the Annual Inter Senior Secondary School Quiz Competition organized by Landmark Radio and many other competitions."

Her mother was quoted as saying:

"Most times, I will force her to go to bed. She was determined and want to do everything possible to study medicine, because she have been dreaming of the profession since when she was very small".

Facebook reactions to Aisha's JAMB result

Babangida Sani Shehu said:

"This is so good, Aisha. May God Almighty bless your academic career. I wish you best of luck my daughter."

Muhammadu Nasiru said:

"But the girl is too young to be given admission in the university."

Student of Ahmadu Bello University Zaria writes JAMB

In a similar story, a lady who is a student at Ahmadu Bello University (ABU) Zaria, went back to register for JAMB UTME, and her score was trending.

The lady shared her result on Facebook, noting that she scored an aggregate of 293 after trying for the third time.

The result showed that the UTME candidate scored 65 in English, 79 in physics, 63 in biology and 86 in chemistry.

