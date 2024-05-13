The biographical film on Afrobeat legend Fela Kuti’s mum, Funmilayo Ransome-Kuti, has been premiered in Lagos Nigeria

The movie, set to be shown in the cinema soon, saw dignitaries from different works of life present to show their support

Governor Dapo Abiodun of Ogun state at the event highlighted the importance of women’s rights concerning the life of Funmilayo Ransome Kuti

The biographical film ‘Funmilayo Ransome Kuti’ by renowned filmmaker Bolanle Austen-Peters premiered over the weekend at Terra Kulture, Lagos, Nigeria.

Dignitaries from the entertainment industry, including Joke Silva, Toyin Abraham, and Kehinde Bankole, along with the Governor of Lagos state, Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu, graced the event.

Gov Sanwolu, Joke Silva and other dignitaries attend at Funmilayo Ransome-Kuti's movie premiere. Credit: @bolanleaustenpeters

Source: Instagram

Videos making the rounds online showed the head of state, Sanwo-Olu, appreciating Bolanle Austen-Peters for her passion and support of the growth of the entertainment industry following her new movie, which is set to be in cinemas on May 17.

Governor Dapo Abiodun of Ogun state was also present as he made his remarks about women’s rights and democracy regarding the movie’s theme. He also gave Bolanle Austen her flowers for being a hard worker in telling rich Nigerian stories.

The forthcoming film chronicles the life of the late Funmilayo Ransome Kuti, a well-known Nigerian educator, political crusader, women's rights activist, and the mother of Afrobeat legend Fela Kuti. It delves into her time at Abeokuta Grammar School, her marriage to Isreal Ransome-Kuti, and her revolutionary struggle against colonialism and patriarchy through the formation of the Abeokuta Women's Union.

The film is written by Tunde Babalola and directed by Bolane Austen-Peters. It stars Kehinde Bankole, Ajoke Silva, Adunni Ade, Adebayo Salami, Omowunmi Dada, Jide Kosoko, Dele Odule, Ibrahim Suleiman, Bikiya Graham-Douglas, Yewande Osamein, and Iyimide Ayo-Olumoko.

Watch videos below:

See video of Sanwo-Olu’s remarks

See video of Governor Dapo Abiodun giving his speech here:

