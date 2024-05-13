Olusegun Obasanjo has jokingly enlightened PDP governor, Ademola Adeleke on how to run his government better

Adeleke has been urged to lay low on entertaining the good people of Osun state but deliver good governance

Obasanjo gave this admonition to Osun Governor Adeleke at the commissioning of the Government House VIP Lodge in Osogbo held on Sunday

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has advised Governor Ademola Adeleke of Osun state not to relent in his drive for infrastructural development in the state.

Obasanjo counsels Governor Ademola Adeleke of Osun state. Photo credit: Olusegun Obasanjo, Gov Ademola Adeleke

Obanajo calls Adeleke his dancing partner

As reported by The Punch, Obasanjo, spoke on Sunday, May 12, at the inauguration of a VIP lodge, an edifice located within the premises of Osun State Government House in Osogbo.

Obasanjo who described Adeleke as his dancing partner also charged the governor to sustain the peace and tranquility existing in the state, saying Osun remains one of the most peaceful states in the country.

The former president recalled a private conversation he had with Adeleke, when he challenged the governor to not to stop dancing but to work very hard, implement good policies that would effect change in Osun state, Vanguard reported.

Speaking in a mixture of Yoruba and English language, Obasanjo said:

“Some people once despise you, calling you a mere dancer. In reply, I told them that it is only happy people that dance. From now on, you are my dancing partner.

“Make sure you prioritise your developmental projects in line with the peoples’ desire, such priorities would attract investment thereby enhancing growth and development of the state.

“Our people have desire to work and invest, they need an enabling environment once you do that, there would be job opportunities for the teeming youth population in the state.”

