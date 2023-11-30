Popular Nigerian singer Kizz Daniel held down the internet as he marked a decade in the entertainment industry

The Woju breakout star, who rose to fame in 2013, took to social media to share alluring snapshots of himself alongside videos of his newest ride

Videos making the rounds online saw the exotic tear rubber interiors of the singer's brand new Rolls Royce Cullinan

Popular Nigerian singer Kizz Daniel, real name is Oluwatobiloba Daniel Anidugbe, is celebrating ten years in the music industry.

The "My G" hitmaker squandered millions of naira on a shiny new Rolls Royce Cullinan to mark his journey in the entertainment industry.

Kizz Daniel gifts himself 2023 Rolls Royce to mark a decade in music business Credit: @kizzdaniel

Source: Instagram

In honour of this milestone, Kizz took to social media earlier today to share a snapshot of himself dressed in a stylish black ensemble, representing his illustrious musical journey spanning a decade.

After that, he posted an Instagram story in which he thanked God and showed off the lavish Rolls Royce Cullinan he had given himself.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Recall that Kizz Daniel rose to stardom in 2013 with the hit song "Woju" while signed to G-Worldwide Entertainment. Following that came a remix with Tiwa Savage and Davido.

See pictures and video below

Fans and celebrities celebrate Kiss Daniel

Legit.ng captured the reactions below:

iretemitayo:

"Vado the baddest."

lulugoldsurprises_asaba:

"Money is good for enjoyment"

man_like_tommyvilla1:

"Thank for your concern I get manager no worry abt me ,worry abt your life .money dey b that."

retyyat:

"E go shock you say I get money pass your fav man has worked for it, enjoy brother @kizzdaniel."

lk_kuddy:

"Congratulations Muqadam!!! Pull up in a black cullinan."

asupremequeen:

"Congratulations King! Well deserved. Many more blessings on the way. Cheers."

fred.rick4279:

"Number one, my own artistif you love kizz daniel gather here."

Kizz Daniel Smiles, samples new hit in studio

Anidugbe Daniel, aka Kizz Daniel, might be dropping a new hit soon, and a video of him sampling a beat in the studio has raised anticipation.

In a viral clip online, the singer was seen in the studio dancing along to a beat that filtered through the speakers.

Kizz Daniel, who made a song with his twins months ago, smiled knowingly as he enjoyed what he just worked on.

Source: Legit.ng