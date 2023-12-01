Mercy Eke has taken delivery of her new car, a Range Rover worth millions, which she tagged Lambo 2.0

The reality who rocked a latex red gown proudly showed off the new ride, which is coming a few days before Christmas

As expected, many of Mercy Eke's fans and followers have since taken to her comment section to congratulate her

It is a moment of celebration for Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) 2019 winner Mercy Eke, who recently showed off her new car, a Range Rover worth millions.

Mercy, a finalist on the recently concluded BBNaija 2023 All-Stars edition, shared a fun video of her with the new whip on her Instagram page on Friday, December 1.

Mercy Eke purchases new ride. Credit: @mercyeke

Source: Instagram

In the video, Mercy sported an orange latex gown, matched with blonde hair and high heels, as she showcased her new car.

In a caption, Mercy wrote:

“New pets, Christmas came early."

The reality star also extended a new month message to her fans and followers.

See her post below:

Congratulatory messages pour in for Mery Eke

Legit.ng compiled some of the messages fans, and followers penned to the reality star, see them below:

iamkingrudy:

"Lambo no dey hear word."

funkejenifaakindele:

"Correct. Give us."

nelly2special:

"Everybody knows you are the best ❤️even duo they act like they don’t know mercylambo my lover ❤️❤️❤️ am excited to see you winning I loooooove You."

mz_florashaw:

"Ur leg dey my neck…let me brefffff congratulations my wife."

veee_enoh:

"Lambo money Our Queen After you na youCongratulations queen."

isioma_yocambel:

"Them must hear word mercy lambo congrats baby."

emenikechibugo:

"Mercy Eke is who she thinks she is and more GRACE PERSONIFIED See what my Pure Diamond is calling pet??? Chai God ehhhhh and my pet na rabbit."

__kidajagz:

"Treasury house of hotness and beauty. Is there anyone that looks as good as you?"

Pere shares his serious details about his attraction to Mercy

Legit.ng had reported that Pere had opened up about his feelings towards Mercy, his colleague.

The actor said Mercy's commitment to God has strengthened their relationship.

He also made it known that he was impressed after seeing Mercy reading the bible while they were in Biggie's house.

Pere in another news, debunked reports of him dating Mercy.

Source: Legit.ng