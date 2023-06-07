Nigerian singer Kcee added spice to Nigeria's entertainment export, blending two cultural influences: from his tribe (Igbo) and South Africa

With the release of yet another blistering and exciting Afro-highlife song titled Ojapiano, the lovely track left many in awe of the assortment

Featuring in the infectious jam is an indigenous flautist who consciously added to the melodious deviance using his Oja

Nigerian singer-songwriter and talented artist, Kcee, has got Nigerians musing over his just released, impressive new single, Ojapiano.

The hit track, which infuses traditional influences from Nigeria's Igbo tribe with the viral South African Amapiano tune, has been the rave on social media.

Pictures of Oja player Ojazzy Igbonile and Kcee of Five Star Music Credit: @ojazzyigbonile

Source: Instagram

Along with Kcee, Ojapiano, features an indigenous young talent, Ojazzy Igbonile, who played the local flute popularly known as Oja by the Igbo people. It was produced by Jay Synths.

Oja is an essential instrument for the Igbo music genre known as Ogene. The high-pitched, handheld, carved wooden whistle enhances the indigenous music with beautiful and quick melodic interjections.

Meanwhile, reacting to the song’s success since its release, Nigerian socialite and CEO of Five Star Music, E-Money, noted his delight in his brother Kcee for making tremendous moves with the new tune.

He said: "I am proud of you, my legendary brother, @iam_kcee. Over 300,000 people listened to Ojapiano, liked it, took their time to make a video using the sound on TikTok, and posted it! No song in Naija has ever done that number in three days, even in Africa. Thank you, guys, for the immense love God did. Na God Dey run am…."

See his post below

Videos of the young traditional flautist buzz the internet

Nigerians gush over the Oja (flute) player Ojazzy Igbonile in Kcee’s hit

valchie_kings_113:

"To me na this boy get sound wey kcee thief no cap.....tell me wetin kcee sing if not for the sound and oja people are vibing to they better pay him good royalties."

prizzy_official22:

"Hope say them pay em royalties because na that em oja kill the song."

sniperarchitect:

"Boy finished that sound."

whitemoney544:

"Yeah that's the best for us we are tired of south America beat we need our own country beat more life for you boss ojapiano for life ."

chriz_benny:

"This turn dey catch cold.It brings every effect of Igboness in me.Thanks for this turn brother."

