Hypeman Money Gee, whom Wizkid recently gave N20m for dedicating a song to, has continued to trend online

In a recent appreciation video to Wizkid, Money Gee mentioned that it was easy to get the singer's attention

The Hypeman, however, stirred reactions after saying Carter Efe was unable to get Wizkid's attention after dropping Machala

A trending video of hpyeman Money Gee appreciating Ayo Balogun Wizkid has stirred mixed reactions online.

Legit.ng recently reported that Wizkid gifted Money Gee the whopping sum of N20m for dedicating a hype song to him.

Money Gee expresses gratitude to Wizkid.

Source: Instagram

Money Gee speaks about Carter Efe in an appreciation video

In an appreciation video that has gone viral, the singer was seen rolling on the floor in gratitude to God and Wizkd.

In another clip, he spoke on how it was hard to get Wizkid's attention as skit maker Carter Efe, despite dedicating Machala to the singer, didn't get a repost online.

Money Gee said:

"You think say easy, even Efe wey sing Machala, Wizkid no repost am, he come still press money, Wizzy send N20m."

Watch the video below:

Mixed reaction as Money Gee mentions Carter Efe in video

Legit.ng gathered some of the reactions that trailed the video, see them below:

babz_emmanuel:

"Congratulations bro,check ur dm sha…I dey there."

ifunanya101:

"Wow!! I think 20million small for this guy ooo, hmmmm na me u give 20m? Hmmmmm no body go sleep for my compound."

burssbrain:

"Ah e don enter Oosheeeyyyy Big Wiz."

kunuola_szn:

"The Carterefe part no dey necessary. Carter dey do well for himself and the song made wave, so no dey try bring am down cos na you dey hot now. Wiz wey be ogba. He fit no remember you again for life."

henry_bankz22:

"Sorry Carter my guy, no set ring light oo na 20meter cause am. Money no get respect."

moses_md:

"Wetin bring carter efe for here."

Source: Legit.ng