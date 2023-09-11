Internationally renowned Afro-fusion singer Burna Boy recently shared some comments on his Insta-stories that got people talking online as he spoke about leaving music

In the trending post, Burna also bragged about the kind of money he makes

The City Boy crooner noted that he feels like God wants to test his love for music with the kind of money he would make

Grammy award-winning singer Burna Boy stirs mixed feelings online as a recent post he shared on his page goes viral.

In a post, the Afro-beat singer recently noted that the numbers he has been seeing on some contracts brought to him to sign were testing his love for music.

Clips from Burna Boy's show in Johannesburg.

Source: Instagram

Odogwu said it seemed God wanted to test his love for music with the kind of money he was set to start making.

Burna Boy hints at retiring from music

The 'I Told Them' crooner further revealed that the next few years of his life would show if he loved making music because he felt like walking away from music, just like Rihanna did.

Read what the African Giant wrote:

"With the numbers I'm seeing on this contract. These next few years of my life are about to show if I really love doing music. God must really want to test my love for music. I just might bounce on y'all like Rihanna."

See the post below:

See the reactions Burna Boy's post sparked online

@gylliananthonette:

"Sometimes it's good to brag..if they say you talk too much, tell them that if they make it too they should hide it."

@aprilboldchic:

"Don’t stop music o weyrey na Wetin I dey use console myself."

@__sharon.xx:

"Until you show us evidence, for now you go type and explain taya."

@big_rhennie:

"We love you doing music too and blessing our ears for years take your flowers you deserve it but abeg no go bounce on us like Rihanna."

@big7record:

"Burna boy is the biggest artist out of africa but make e never ghost abeg there's still more heights to conquer ahhh."

@hisxos:

"Burna abeg never ghost on music ohhh, na your songs like 23, Alone, Bank on it, real life and many more men take dey survive no be everybody dey like kpangololo wey most dey do."

@ubigho_omena:

"Even with evidence Odogwu still Dey explain because of some doubting Thomas Highest paid."

@evve__lynn:

"Odogwu no dey in any competition with anybody.. just dey live him best life."

@clemzyjoy:

"Yet you’re NOT the richest. Men have been doing numbers and making poor Nigerians happy from time immemorial."

@youngceekriz:

"Burna should pls stay, most of us won’t survive if he disappears."

