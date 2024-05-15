The EFCC has again arraigned the former governor of the CBN, Godwin Emefiele, for printing N684.5m at the rate of N18.96bn

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) arraigned embattled former Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Godwin Emefiele on Wednesday, May 15, for approving the printing of N684.5m at the rate of N18.96bn.

Emefiele pleaded not guilty to the four charges when he was arraigned before Justice Maryann Anenih of the FCT High Court, Abuja.

How Emefiele disobeyed law, EFCC tells court

In the four-count charge filed against him, the EFCC alleged that Emefiele disobeyed the direction of law with intent to cause injury to the public during his implementation of the naira swap policy of the administration of former President Muhammadu Buhari.

The anti-graft agency also accused Emefiele of unlawfully approving the withdrawal of N124.8 billion from the Federation's Consolidated Revenue Fund.

Wednesday’s arraignment brought to three the number of charges pending against the former CBN Governor.

List of charges against Emefiele

The former CBN governor was arraigned before Justice Hamza Muazu on November 17, 2023. He pleaded not guilty to the six-count charge of procurement fraud.

Emefiele has also been accused of abuse of office over the approval of contracts for the acquisition of 43 vehicles worth N1.2 billion from 2018 to 2020.

The EFCC also arraigned the ex-CBN governor, along with one Henry Omoile, on April 8, 2024. They were arraigned before Justice Rahman Oshodi of the Special Offences Court sitting in Ikeja over an alleged $4.5bn and N2.8bn fraud.

