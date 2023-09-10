Singer Spyro has shared an adorable video showing a groom using his song lyrics as his wedding vows

In the short clip, the groom could be heard saying lines from Spyro's Who Is Your Guy song to express love for his wife

The video left many, including the singer, gushing as he revealed it got him emotional

Popular singer Spyro has left many of his fans and followers gushing after he shared an adorable video from a wedding.

The video showed the moment the groom said his wedding vows using singer Spyro's Who's Your Guy lyrics as he left those in attendance laughing.

Spyro shares an adorable video from a wedding. Credit: @spyroofficial

Source: Instagram

He said:

"I will never leave your side (I will never ever go) I dedicate my life to you my guy, Even if the road rough i no mind 'Cause you be my Gee for life."

The groom, who appeared to be a fan of Spyro, described the singer as a philosopher.

Sharing the video on his Instagram page, Spyro revealed the video brought him to tears as he promised his fans evergreen music.

He wrote:

"This brought me to tears This goes to show the power of TIMELESS/EVERGREEN music ,it transcends time ,gives hope and assurance."

Watch the video below:

Fans react to Spyro's video

See some of the comments below:

iammorenita:

"It's the way he said it intentionally. I love genuine love."

abysandy_official:

" intentional men."

officiallegend.e:

"So sweet the guy funny."

luxelois_fashionandmore:

Love is so so beautiful and I'd have it soon ❤️

dukeof_sjw:

"As funny ask it sounds, those are real time HUGE WORDS."

successfulruth_001:

"You self do come marry me na."

iam_kelvinossai:

"This is why it is good to have a sound lyrics in your music. Imagine if it's only bombom and cassava that filled your lines!! good one boss."

Spyro's mum dances to his song

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Spyro took to his Instagram page to share an adorable video of his mother dancing to Who's Your Guy, the same song which earned him an award at the 16th Headies Award.

Spyro's mum stood in front of a giant TV screen as she watched the music video.

The singer teased his mum as he said her pastor must not see her dancing to such a song.

Source: Legit.ng