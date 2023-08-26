Ace media personality Osi Suave recently joined the conversation about Burna Boy's recent comments about Afrobeat lacking substance

Osi during an interview with Legit.ng spoke gave a concise review of Burna Boy's new album, I Told Them and what he thinks of his comment about Afrobeat

The prolific radio presenter hailed Burna Boy as one artist who can always hold his own no matter where or who he works with

Popular radio presenter and music enthusiast Osi Suave, amidst the controversial statement made by Burna Boy about Afrobeat being a music genre that lacks substance. He noted that he can't deny the singer's supreme level of artistry.

Osi gave a vivid review of Burna Boy's songs during an on-the-go interview with Legit.ng's Nosa Oke-Hortons. He noted that the African Giant singer is one of the few Nigerian artists who has constantly found a way to evolve and uplift himself.

This new album is Grammy worthy - Osi Suave hails singer

Osi was one of the few media personalities at the private album listening party for Burna's album and spoke about the singer bearing himself for the first time in his new body of work.

"From what I have heard, I think this is a Grammy-worthy project. It is brilliant. It is different, and it is raw. I think on this, he spoke on a plethora of topics. I think he beared himself out on this album."

Osi continued by saying:

"Like it or not, this will be one of the most listened-to albums this year. It is going to be an album that would stand out. It is going to blow every other body of work out there out of the waters."

Timeless and Burna's I Told Them are in the running for album of the year - Osi predicts

The ace journalist also predicted the one body of work he thinks can compete with Burna's record for album of the year.

"Davido's album Timeless was coasting home before as the project of the year, but with this record from Burna as it stands they would both be in the running for Album of the Year."

Buju defends former boss, Burna Boy, fans react to clip

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting that Headies Award's next-rated artist for 2022, Buju BNXN, had stirred emotions online with his recent comments about Burna Boy and Afrobeat lacking substance.

Buju was recently on IG Live, where he said he doesn't understand the public outrage towards Burna Boy for his comments about Afrobeat lacking substance because he feels like the singer wasn't lying.

BNXN noted that Burna is one of the country's most real Nigerian artists.

