Shallipoi's main girlfriend has called him out after he was caught flaunting and publicly kissing another woman

Recall that Legit.ng reported on Thursday, May 9, 2024, that the singer was seen in public with a new lady whom he appears to be in a romantic relationship with

A lady who has been identified as his main babe is now online causing a raucous as she advises her gender to have the fear of men

Singer Crown Uzama is online again after his main girlfriend spoke out online about an alleged cheating scandal.

Shallipopi, on May 9, was photographed having a good time with a mystery lady. In another video, the Elon Musk singer kissed the white lady. They seemed to be enjoying each other's company.

Shallipopi's babe cries out after he was spotted with another woman, advises ladies to watch out for men Credit: @Shallipopi

Source: Instagram

Shallipopi and main girl loved up in viral video

The singer and his main girlfriend sparked discourse online after she released a video in which they looked really cute. It is unclear why the fast-rising star was spotted with another woman, but video evidence suggests that there might be a romantic connection between them.

PAY ATTENTION: 2024 Business Leaders Awards - Find Out Business Names in Nigeria Driving Changes

Watch video released here:

Shallipopi broke the hearts of many ladies after a video of him spending time with a woman surfaced online.

The lady appeared to be showing the singer something on her phone, while he seemed interested. The love birds were caught kissing at the tail end of the video. Their clip has now generated comments from netizens.

See how Nigerians are reacting

Legit.ng compiled a list of reactions. See some comments below:

@startunez_ag:

"You for ask asake why he barb he dreadlock before you Dey do all this things oh ehn otenmwen."

@wole_uptown:

"Dowon lor omo werey."

@benbills007:

"Let him get as much as he can because if he's broke,they won't even talk to him..Enjoy as much as you want bro,just make sure you use CD."

@iam_oriona:

"Allow my president to enjoy himself relationship nor be by force abi she wan lie say she never gain anything since the relationship start?"

@ade_bankz001:

"Nah like this i Dey always play with my babe yansh lol."

@ea_diamond_jewelry:

"Ladies you can’t be with wen you go broke make God dey bless my hustle make I dey see my small money to take care of myself, siblings n parent coz these men ehnnn."

Man Shared why Shallipopi was denied US visa

Nigerian singer Shallipopi recently trended on social media after he went online to announce that his visa to the US was denied

Legit.ng's previous report saw the singer stating that he won't be able to join Odumodublvck for their American tour

A Nigerian man has sparked emotions online with his response to Shallipopi's announcement as he revealed why the singer's visa was denied

Source: Legit.ng