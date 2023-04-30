Two of Nigeria's biggest musical exports, Burna Boy and Tems, are set to make history as the first Afrobeat musicians to grace the international costume ball, the MetGala

It is one of the most expensive fundraising balls in the world, with entrance tickets set to cost at least $30,000

The theme for the 2023 MetGala is Karl Lagerfeld, and it will be held at The Metropolitan Museum of Art, New York, America

Internationally renowned Afrobeat superstars Burna Boy and Tems will make history on May 1, 2023, as they become the first Nigerian music stars to grace the famous MetGala event in New York.

Along with these two superstars to be at the event is Celia crooner Tiwa Savage. However, she would be there as a performing artist while Burna Boy and Tems are invited, guests.

Nigerian Grammy award-winning music stars Burna Boy and Tems are set to make history as the first Afrobeat stars to attend the MetGala. Photo credit: @burnaboygram/@tems

Source: Instagram

The MetGala is arguably the biggest posh fundraising event in the world. It is held annually at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York.

The average entrance ticket for regulars at the Gala is a staggering $30,000, while VIP and VVIP cost a lot more.

See the post announcing that Burna Boy and Tems would be attending the MetGala:

See the reactions the announcement stirred online

@exquisitedesignsproject:

"@burnaboygram the KING & @temsbaby the Queen . Hence the Kingdom's first-class royals ."

@yuki_skin_iv:

"Omo that’s major ooo."

@mizgold2:

"Make she no go pepper view."

@sznnn_x:

"Make she no cover people for back again o."

@segunfajol:

"They will do well as lovers ."

@pe_ace4390:

"And also tiwa she’s attending too ooo ‍♀️."

@Omojonah69:

"They should please wear Nigeria Native Attires and showcase our style to the world."

@Gideon20014:

"If she like make she go block people view again...."

Source: Legit.ng