Nothing speaks to the soul as music does. The African continent, according to many, is the birthplace of many of the world's leading musical genres, sounds, and fundamental instruments.

The Afrobeat sounds from Nigeria over the last 10 years have risen to new heights never experienced before by practitioners of the music business in the country.

Photos of Kcee, The Cavemen and Cruel Santino are on the list of rising new music genres in Nigeria. Photo credit:@cruelsantino/@the.cavemen/@iam_kcee

Source: Instagram

Afrobeat has become a global phenomenon, but the question on many's lips is, is that all the Nigerian music industry has to offer?

To answer that question Legit.ng, in this article, has compiled a list of five other music genres out of Nigeria that are doing exceptionally well and gaining momentum fast.

Afro-Highlife:

Highlife music in its true form didn't originate from Nigeria, but over the years since its influx into the country's music market from the late 1960s, it has made a home for itself in the West African country.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

It is one of the most instrument-based music genres out of Africa. It isn't particularly based on drums like Afrobeat but relies heavily on strings and percussions for its unique form.

Modern exponents of Highlife music pushing the boundaries of the genre are The Cavemen, Umu Obiligbo, Show Dem Camp and a few more.

Afro-Fuji

According to some, the Fuji genre is one of the bedrock of modern Afrobeat music. On close investigation, both genres rely heavily on drums, lyrics and beats.

However, the modern Afro-Fuji has evolved beyond the deep husky voices of Alhaji Alabi Pasuma or Saheed Osupa.

There are still a lot of muddled lines between Afro-Fuji and proper Afrobeat at the moment. But with the recognition that Afrobeat has gathered, it won't be too long before Fuji is properly delineated from Yoruba Afrobeat, and the beauty of Fuji would be genuinely appreciated.

Afro-fusion/Street pop

According to some, Internationally renowned Nigerian Grammy award-winning singer Burna Boy is, to a large extent, the originator of the Afro-fusion sound.

As well as Burna Boy is the mind behind Afro-fusion. The same can be said that Terry G pioneered Street-Pop.

Artists like Portable Zazu, Mr Legbegbe, Zlatan, and Naira Marley are all exponents of Afro-street or pop.

Alte

The Alte music followers are what many could call the modern Hippies. Artists like Cruel Santino, Brymo, and John Drille are the face of Alte music.

This Nigerian music genre usually gets things mixed up and is mistaken for Afobeat. still "Alte"

They might not necessarily seem to be relatable to most Nigerians', but those who enjoy listening to Alte music do so at a level that they almost live and for this genre.

Ojapiano

The latest to join the growing list is Ojapiano. The first Nigerian artist to produce the Ojapiano sound is Kcee on a self-name track.

This is another sound people need to be on the lookout for cause it also fast evolving and could be a new sound that would dominate the Nigerian music industry for the next two decades.

Source: Legit.ng