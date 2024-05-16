An Oyinbo man found love in the arms of a Nigerian lady, and he is having the time of his life in the relationship

The man has shared a video showing people how the Nigerian lady often feed him with so much food

The food he shared on TikTok is majorly Nigerian delicacies personally cooked and served by the lady

An Oyinbo man is having the time of his life after he finds love in the arms of a Nigerian woman.

The Oyinbo man shared a video update showing the types of food served to him by his Nigerian girlfriend.

The lady serves the Oyinbo man Nigerian delicacies. Photo credit: TikTok/@giovanni_gladys.

Source: TikTok

In a video seen on the TikTok handle of @giovanni_gladys, the lady takes time to prepare special Nigerian delicacies for her man.

The lady who is from Cross River state served him fufu, rice and chicken, nicely cooked beans porridge and other mouthwatering foods.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Many people who saw the video said the Oyinbo man was lucky to find a Nigerian lady who loved her.

Watch the video below:

Reactions as Oyinbo man dates Nigerian lady

@dessywayz007 said:

"Ok I need me some Nigerian food. It been too long already. Thanks for the reminder."

@melissa osei said:

"This is what I want to do for someone's son."

@Adewale Arinola said:

"Once you date a Nigerian girl wey sabi cook, you can never go back."

@shola pleasant said:

"Is this datin or marriage. This guy is enjoying the marriage benefit in dating."

@Esther said:

"Nigerian women are the best. Get yourself a Nigerian woman today."

@Gwenny said:

"Madam, you try but these your combo try recombinize am ."

@Pressie said:

"Guy you better hold her tight, don't let her go o. Her type is rare. I have told you sha."

@HAY Z asked:

"Sorry did I just see beans and chicken?"

Lady marries Oyinbo man

Meanwhile, a lady was practically over the moon as she wedded her Oyinbo sweetheart, who she showed off in a clip.

The lady took to TikTok to share a video after she and her Oyinbo lover tied the nuptials the traditional way.

The video is trending on TikTOk and attracting many congratulatory messages from her friends and well-wishers.

Source: Legit.ng