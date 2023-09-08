Controversial Nigerian crossdresser Bobrisky trends online after he shared a clip of the invite box he intends to send out

The lifestyle influencer, in a post shared on his social media pages, noted a list of the luxury gifts inside the expensive invite box, ranging from an iPhone to Godiva chocolate

In another clip, Bob revealed that all of his exes have promised him at least one cow each, and he already has six on standby

Famous Nigerian crossdresser and lifestyle influencer Bobrisky has sparked reactions online after a clip he shared flaunting the content of the invite box for his father's 41-day burial went viral.

The controversial personality in the video gave a list of everything in his invite box, leaving many in tatters.

Bobrisky flaunts the expensive invite box with souvenirs in it sent out to his guests. Photo credit: @bobrisky

I spent 20m on my birthday I will spend more this time - Bob said

Below is a list of things Legit.ng sighted in VIP invite box Bobrisky post online:

An iPhone 14 Pro max

Ace of Spade

Godiva Chocolate

Dolce and Gabbana Perfume

Luxury champagne cup

After giving his followers a glimpse of the content inside his invite box, Bob noted that his father isn't only enjoying himself after his death but also when he was alive.

He said:

"I’m rich asf Incase you don’t know. On my 30th birthday, I used over 20 million for invites alone, and you all saw the party was grand. This time I will spend more. Now watch September 30th. The only time I have to show off say money dey na my party. All d people I’m sending dis invite are ballers not brokeass."

Watch the video of Bobrisky:

See Bob's post threatening to shut down Lagos on the 30th of September:

See reactions that Bob's invite box stirred online

@unbothered_milato:

"Senior man and doings."

@nancysaturday:

"Werey no make money wen he expect from birthday. Na d burial e Dey expect to Cashout."

@dhizzar_lion:

"U wan use ur papa burial as opportunity to make money.. and chase clout omo dis people don sell them self to fake life and doing anything just to seek public validation on wealth."

@iyawoodus:

"School is not scam afterall…"

@always__prettty_:

"I wan do party I go invite instagram skit makers ? Olorun maje gfb !! BALLERS !!! I go pack all the whole ballers for Lagos (in bob’s voice)"

@____omotorewa____:

"Abeg Wetin dey sup for September 30th hope no be baba burial you dey shout on like this… house warming since last year you no see house show us Boda idris shey ewa okay bayiii."

@maureenonyinye:

"Money way ur papa no see chop wen him Dey alive."

@pepper_x.x:

"Shey nah Wetin you wan use do souvenir for us be this?."

@teeto__olayeni:

"He should show us what's inside that phone carton amd the ace bottle too. Bob lies no really dey pain me pass him so called friends wey dey always help am Hype the lies."

@jane.luxury.closet:

"Bob-risky placed that cartoon there for show off….it’s an empty cartoon too."

Fans ask as clip of Bobrisky & Moyo Lawal shaking their bum on camera trends

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting when Bob trended online after a video of him weirdly shaking his backside to the camera went viral.

Actress Moyo Lawal shared the viral footage, and it got people netizens talking as they were quick to query the crossdresser after noticing certain things in the clip.

Fans pointed out that in the trending clip, Bobrisky had a fake bum, and it looked like he also wore multiple leggings and body shapers.

