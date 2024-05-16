The seat of the late Hon Isa Dogonyaro, representing Garki/Babura Federal Constituency of Jigawa state, has been declared vacate

Dodonyao, elected on the All Progressives Congress (APC) platform died on Friday, May, 10 in Abuja after a brief illness

INEC chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, said the commission will announce date for by-election

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 5 years of experience covering metro and government policy

FCT, Abuja - The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has declared vacant the Garki/Babura Federal Constituency of Jigawa state vacated by Hon Isa Dogonyaro.

Legit.ng recalls that Dogonyaro died on Friday, May, 10 in Abuja after a brief illness.

Dogonyaro. died on Friday in Abuja after a brief illness. Photo credit: @interg2007

Source: Twitter

According to The Nation, INEC chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, made this known while speaking at a quarterly consultative meeting with the media executive on Wednesday, May 15.

The late lawmaker, elected on the All Progressives Congress (APC) platform was the vice chairman of the House Committee on HIV/AIDS and Malaria Control in the 10th Assembly.

Dogonyaro, who died at the age of 46, was laid to rest at the Gudu Muslim Cemetery in Abuja, Daily Trust reports.

Yakubu also announced existing vacancies in three state constituencies across the country occasioned by the death or resignation of the members.

According to the INEC boss, the state constituencies are the Khana 2 State Constituency of Rivers state, the Bagwai/Shanono State Constituency of Kano state, and the Zaria Kewaye State Constituency of Kaduna state.

He said INEC will announce the dates for bye-elections in the affected constituencies as soon as preparations are concluded.

Yakubu also spoke about the suspended February 3 rerun elections in Enugu South 1 State Constituency of Enugu state and Ghari (formerly known as Kunchi Local Government Area) for the Ghari/Tsanyawa State Constituency of Kano state due to violence and thuggery.

He disclosed that INEC is remobilising to conclude the outstanding re-run elections.

