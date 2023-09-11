Street-pop sensation Portable stirred emotions online with a clip of him and his wife celebrating after a successful show in Ghana

In a video shared on his page, the singer was seen flaunting wads of foreign currencies sprayed on and given to him at the show in Accra

Zazu wasn't alone in his act as his first wife, Bewaji, joined him in the video as they flaunted the foreign money from the event

Nigerian Afro-fusion singer Portable has sparked conversations online after a clip of him flaunting some hard currencies in a video posted on his social media page went viral.

In the viral clip, Portable was excited as he flaunted the wads of cash gotten from a show he performed the previous night.

Video of Portable and his wife flaunting foreign cash after show abroad trends. Photo credit: @portablebaeby

Days before posting the video of him flaunting the foreign currency, Portable had announced, in a post on his social media pages, that he was going on holiday in Ghana with his first wife, Bewaji.

Portable's wife hails Tunde Ednut

Bewaji, in one of the clips shared by Portable, stirred attention with something she said about Tunde Ednut.

She noted that it was time the famous Instagram blogger posted her husband on his page.

See the video of Portable and his wife flaunting foreign currencies:

Netizens react to Portable's video flaunting foreign currencies

Legit gathered some of the reactions that Portable's video stirred online below:

@sabitalk1:

"Even the person wey collect your award, them no dey call am for shows them dey collect award but na you dey cash out, iku pa Headies."

@hgsk_011:

"This girl does not Love Portable it's obvious on her face."

@davewellbeing:

"When you show love God Will show you love too."

@rowlandazeez:

"I don see why u carry ur wife go, make she Dey help u count money."

@oyelakinc:

"Even she Dey laugh for that rubbish wey she Dey sing ."

@destinyayomi01:

"E reach money matter where’s Youngi Duu."

@jets.gram:

"look, everything there is not up 1million naira before you begin to feel oppressed!."

@akinolaakinjide0:

"5cedi you pack come they shout money when your mate the spend dollar. Wereey."

Portable shows off his 1st wife amid baby mama drama

Meanwhile, Legit reported when Portable showed off his wife Bewaji as the only woman with the key to his heart.

This post came after one of his baby mamas, Honey Berry, called him out for being a deadbeat father.

In response to Honey Berry's attacks, Portable shared clips of him and his first wife on a plane heading out of the country on tour.

