Popular Nigerian singer, Asake, is now being tackled by some Christians over his church scene in Bandana music video

A Nigerian man took to social media to give Asake 24-hours to take down the Bandana video to prevent consequences

This came shortly after Davido was dragged online by some Muslims who were offended by a music video he posted

Popular Nigerian singer, Asake, has now been called out by a Christian man over his part in the music video for Bandana song.

The YBNL star with real name, Ahmed Ololade, was featured on Fireboy DML’s Bandana track and the music video showed him inside a church in some scenes.

In a new development, a Nigerian man has spoken up on behalf of Christians and has given Asake 24-hours to take down the music video.

Netizens react as Nigerian man gives Asake 24 hours to take down Bandana music video. Photos: Fireboy DML, @gossipmilltv / IG

Source: Youtube

This came shortly after DMW boss, Davido, was being dragged and threatened by some Muslims who were displeased with the music video he shared of his signee, Logos Olori, in front of a mosque.

According to the Christian man, he respects people’s religions and he praised Davido for taking down the controversial clip.

He said:

“Some Muslims were attacking Davido about what he used in his new musical video, I accept the fact that you need to respect people’s religion, the way people do their things you need to respect it, fine and good. Kudos to Davido for deleting the video.”

Not stopping there, he went ahead to warn Asake, who he claimed to be a Muslim, to take down the Bandana music video within 24 hours. According to him, the YBNL star was disrespecting God by shooting a video inside the church despite being a Muslim.

He said:

“Asake is a Muslim, he went inside church and shot a video, Bandana, even with a goat inside church. I want to make it clear, we Christians are giving Asake 24 hours to delete that Bandana video. Delete that video Asake, delete that Bandana video, you are disrespecting God to use that video, to shoot that video inside church as a Muslim. Why not go and shoot it inside your own mosque? As a Muslim you left your mosque and went and shoot video inside church, this is unacceptable. Delete that video, I’m giving you 24 hours. If you refuse to delete that video…”

See the man’s video below:

Netizens react as Christian man gives Asake 24 hours to delete Bandana video

The video of the Nigerian Christian man giving Asake a 24-hour ultimatum to delete Bandana’s music video soon caused a buzz after it spread on social media. Some netizens agreed with him while other Christians found it amusing and said they had no hand in the man’s ultimatum.

Read some of their comments below:

iamteddylicious:

“We no send you oo, we don’t fight for GOD for he is a supreme being ! Christian is a peace religion pls.”

walethewave1:

“President of Christian’s Association of Nigeria, please rest.”

_cici_nita:

“24hrs too much. We give him 10hrs If not we would burn down every goat we see

asonta_b_asontaa:

“If 24hrs pass we’re meeting in court .”

bright___r:

“Christians are not violent ooo. Nobody send your papa this one .”

mzgoddeykiddiesstore:

“We Christian don’t care ‍♀️ post anything u want , if u even like mock GOD , vengeance is of God , nobody can fight Gods battle, infact sometimes if u want to fight Gods battles , u will end up injured remember d man and ark of God in d bible ? Leave GOD alone to fight his battle.”

meetemmanueljacob:

“I think we should start returning the same energy, so that this people will know that they don’t have the monopoly of “m@dness” ”

Isreal DMW apologises to Muslims on Davido's behalf

Popular Nigerian singer, Davido’s crew member, Isreal DMW, has now spoken on the trending drama between the music star and Muslims.

On his Instagram stories, Isreal apologised to Muslims and noted that the controversial music video was an entertainment effort that was wrongly presented.

According to him, the video resulted from Davido trying to uplift people, which is one of his hobbies.

Source: Legit.ng