Actress Peggy Ovire has arrested a man, who was a part of her crew she worked with on a movie set, for stealing

In the viral video, the actress, who was infuriated by the man's action, alleged the man stole generator parts of N80k, among other things

The video has sparked different reactions from many of Peggy's fans and followers, as many criticised her actions

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Nollywood actress, Peggy Ovire is making headlines over a video of her arresting a man identified as Chinonso for allegedly stealing at a movie set.

In a trending video, Peggy shared how she had worked with the man at a movie set, only for him to return to the location to steal from the neighbours.

Peggy Ovire says she met the man on a movie set. Credit: @peggyovire

Source: Instagram

According to Peggy, the man stole generator parts worth N80K, which he sold for 15K.

He returned to the movie location again and left with a gas cylinder.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

The actress revealed the man was finally caught on Monday, July 23, after he returned to the exact location to detach a gas cooker from its cylinder.

An extract from Peggy's statement read:

"I met him on a production I was in , the production was filming at an apartment I gave them to rent, immediately the job was over this guy came back, made sure neighbors had gone to work during the day, Stole generator parts 2 weeks ago & went to sell the part worth 80k for 15k, he later came back on Saturday pretending like he was helping to refill the gas cylinder but stole the Gas cylinder & took it again to sell. All the neighbors were at alert. This Same guy came again today for the 3rd time this Monday morning , while someone else was cooking , they noticed that all of a sudden the gas cooker wasn't working anymore by the time they rushed out, they realized that their gas cylinder was missing."

Watch the video Peggy Ovire shared below:

Netizens react to Peggy Ovire's video

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions that have trailed the video, see them below:

gabrielayadju:

"Sad but you shouldn’t have filmed him and posted him here. You guys should take him to the police station and allow the law to take its course. Regards."

rukkymitchy:

"Some comments am seeing here are so annoying.......why filming him why doing this and that.....why pity a thief?he stole the first 1,came 2nd and 3rd time and you all are asking questions,what if he killed someone one the process?"

gwoman_:

"I dont think it's necessary to shame him publicly like this. I think its dangerous for you and for him."

officialyetundebakare:

"This is why some people don’t give their apartment to filmmakers so sad."

Peggy Ovire stirs reactions with pics of hubby and food

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Peggy Ovire left tongues wagging over a steamy caption she added to a post she shared on her official Instagram page.

Peggy shared a picture of her husband, actor Frederick Leonard, with a plate of food in front of him as she asked her fans and followers a naughty question.

The beautiful actress asked which food she should eat first for the night, a statement which triggered reactions from many of her fans and colleagues.

Source: Legit.ng