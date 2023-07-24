The furore surrounding the recent release of the controversial video by David Adeleke is yet to simmer

FCT, Abuja - The Muslim Rights Concern (MURIC), has weighed in on the controversial music video by David Adeleke popularly referred to as Davido.

The Muslim group, issued a seven-day ultimatum to a Nigerian singer, to pull down his video which portrayed Islam in bad light, or face spiritual or legal action or both, The Nation reported.

MURIC ordered Davido to pull down his signee's video. Photo credit: Professor Ishaq Akintola, @davido

Source: Facebook

MURIC describes Davido's controversial music video as offensive to Islam

Meanwhile, Davido came under attack on Saturday, July 22, following a controversial video of his signee, Logos Olori’s new single ‘Jaye Lo,’ which he tweeted on his official handle.

More details about the controversial video

In the video, a group of men, all in white ‘jalamiya’, are seen praying.

Then, in a twist, they all transitioned into dancing.

The reactions that followed were scathing, as some netizens deemed it an affront to the Islam religion from the singer, The Guardian report added.

Reacting to the development, MURIC founder and executive director, Professor Ishaq Akintola, on Monday, July 24, said,

“There is no doubt that the scene in the music video is the setting of a Muslim prayer session but mixing it with singing and dancing is utterly wrong in concept and grossly misleading in content. In like manner, sitting on top of a ‘mosque’ or what looks like it with the type of loud speaker used on top of mosques is most primitive, extremely serpentine and categorically unacceptable.”

“We hereby give Davido and Logos Olori seven days ultimatum to pull down the music video or face spiritual or legal action or both. That video is a mockery of Muslim spiritual life and practice. We will therefore employ a spiritual weapon on those who attack our spiritual way of life," Akintola added.

