Nigerian within the social media community are left stunned as they express their shock online after a new song dropped by YBNL artist Asake performs wonders on the Naija charts

The new track by Asake, which features YBNL boss, Olamide on it, has claimed the top spot on the Nigerian top music chart, and this has left many enquiring how it was able to achieve this

The song, which is titled Amapiano, was released on May 23, 2023, and within 24 hours of it dropping on music streaming, it took the number one spot on the Top 100 Naija music chart

Fast-rising Nigerian Afro-fusion singer, Asake has proven once again that he is the king of the Naija music charts as his latest track, Amapiano, hits the number-one spot on the top 100 after just 24 hours that it was released.

The new song by the YBNL artist is a collaborative effort with his label boss, Olamide Baddo. The new track is a significant departure from the usual Afro-fusion style that Asake is famous for.

Nigerians are shocked as Asake's new song with Olamide sends many gaga online as it hits no.1 on the Apple music chart. Photo credit: @asakemusic/@olamide

It has left many drooling over both singers' exceptional musical talents and capacity to bend sounds, melodies and rhythms to do their bidding.

However, the track's success within the last 24 hours has shocked many online.

See the post showing the position of Asake's new song on the Naija chart below:

See how netizens reacted to the report that Asake's song with Olamide is topping the Naija chart

@bush__dexter:

"Who stream am now now reach no 1?"

@florishbaba:

"Why you go compare this guy to sheyi for anything? Non Yoruba’s like us hear what he’s singing, to me sheyi sound is for westerners, Asake for everybody no."

@ruby_keem:

"Una sha hear say he talk say steadily heavily we’re getting lit,idan no Dey rush."

@donhamzy_gfr:

"Una Mind no go touch ground YBNL 4L."

@smiilin111:

"Farm City Entertainment in Conjunction with YBNL."

@flx3001:

"He is back, Mr Money."

@mabskid_b_ventures:

"Landlord dn show."

@djmims_agbaye:

"Na the song be my phone ringtone like this like this."

@iamblessed_hair:

"Him be Aso Ebi for im country wetin una expect plus Baddo nah baba."

@abdulkareem_akaani:

"My love for asake pass the one wey I get for my sidecheeks."

