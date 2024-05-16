Mucic producer, ID Cabasa, is set to rework Styl-Plus hit song, Olufunmi and feature some new artist on it

While granting an interview with Adesope on his podcast, he mentioned the names of four new artists he will be using

He also promised that Styl-Plus's voice would be audible in the project as it will be released in the third quarter of 2024

Ace music producer, Olumide Ogunnade, professionally known as ID Cabasa, has excited music lovers with a plan he shared while granting an interview.

The producer, who had a talent show a few years ago, was a guest on Adesope's podcast, Afrobeat podcast where he shared his upcoming plan with the host.

According to him, he is working on remixing 'Olufunmi' by Styl-Plus, a sensational love song in the mid 2000's. He said he would feature four great artists in the project.

ID Casaba names artist to use

In the recording, the producer, who slammed Burna Boy noted that Odumodublvck, Fire Boy DML, Joeboy, BOJ are the musical great fans should expect in the project.

ID Cabasa also said that Styl-Plus' voice would be heard in the project.

Speaking further, he noted that the music would drop in the third quarter of 2024.

