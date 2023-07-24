Nigerian singer Davido has finally deleted the controversial video of his signee Logos Olori that sparked outrage

Netizens, especially Muslims, bashed the singer for disrespecting Islam and called for the video to be taken down

After finally taking down the video, Davido shared a new post on his Instagram page, calling for peace

In exclusive chats with Legit.ng, a Northern and Southern clerics commented on the controversial video and how it violates Islam

Several Muslims in the country kicked against Davido's new signee, Logos Olori's controversial music video.

Many people pointed out that the representation of Muslims and Islam in the clip is not ideal and true.

Following the heavy criticism, Davido finally took down the video across his social media platforms and called for peace.

Even though he caved in and deleted the video, the DMW boss has remained largely quiet on the subject and offered no formal apologies.

He captioned his post:

"Let love rule."

Netizens react to Davido's new post

The singer's post got people commending him for finally listening to the voice of reason.

Northern cleric Mallam Muhammad Umar says music is prohibited in Islam

In an exclusive chat with Legit.ng, Mallam Muhammad Umar, an Islamic cleric and lecturer at Federal University Kashere, Gombe, spoke about music being prohibited in Islam, not to talk of singing or dancing in a mosque or prayer ground.

He continued by saying Prophet Muhammad (PBUH), who is a role model for Muslims, is not a musician/poet, as stated in Qur'an 36:69.

The cleric also added:

"And We did not give him [i.e., Prophet Muḥammad (PBUH] knowledge of poetry, nor is it befitting for him. It is not but a message and a clear Qur’an". And also in Qur'an 26: 224 "As for poets, they are followed ˹merely˺ by deviants."

Mallam Umar then made an excuse for Davido, called on Muslims to do the same and acknowledged that the singer had taken down the video.

"They should consult him and find out his intentions, if his intentions are bad, that is when strict action would be taken against him eg unfollow him, avoid him etc. "But since it is reported that he has taken it down, it is a sign that he has realised he made a mistake and that's settled."

Dr Idris Oni says Davido pushed a false narrative, and the video is prohibited

Similarly, Dr Imam Idris Oni, a PhD holder and lecturer of Islamic studies at Crescent University, Abeokuta, revealed that a video such as the one Davido posted is prohibited and portrays a false narrative.

"The video portrays Muslims and our sacred act of worship in a very embarrassing manner. It depicts the Mosque as a place where people dance to music and the Islamic ritual as one, which was done in such a manner that misinforms the public."

On how the video violates Islam, Imam Oni further added:

"It is absolutely prohibited, a video that depicts a masjid and salah in such a manner is not one Muslims should watch. That. coupled with the fact that there are so much controversies on the status of music in Islam and the majority of our scholars, past and present consider it prohibited."

Davido's controversial video sparked huge reactions that led to his cancellation in some parts of the country, especially the north. In the cleric's view, the uproar was ideal.

He said:

"While the musician might just be trying to be creative, it is natural that Muslims would feel disrespected and upset about it. Hence the uproar was ideal. Nevertheless, some of our brethren might have taken it to another level by sectionalizing the video, using it to rile up ethnic hate and bigotry. Some also went extreme by calling for a violent reaction similar to that of Deborah in Sokoto. Such barbarism response to issues is not Islam."

Fans react as Ali Nuhu ‘uncancels’ Davido, forgives him for controversial video

Kannywood actor Ali Nuhu joined several netizens to kick against Davido's new signee Logos Olori's controversial music video.

Nuhu shared a picture of the DMW label boss with a cancel sign on it and said the act portrayed in the video was “totally unacceptable in Islam.”

In a new turn of events, the Kannywood actor uncanceled the singer by sharing a post on his Instagram page.

