Ayra Starr has shared how she was signed to Mavin Records owned by Don Jazzy a few days after posting some covers on IG

She said she wanted to the a model because many thought she was too short to do it but she persisted

However, her mother forced her to do covers of songs and post them on IG, she was noticed by Don Jazzy after that and was signed

Nigerian singer Oyinkansola Aderibigbe, aka, Ayra Starr has opened up on how she was noticed by Don Jazzy and signed to his record label.

According to the Grammy Award nominee, she wanted to be a model because many thought she was too short to do it. However, she was hell-bent on proving them wrong.

Her mother and friend encouraged her to do covers of songs and post them on Instagram. After doing some songs, Don Jazzy reached out to her within 6 hours and signed her three days after communicating with him.

Ayra Starr shares how she met Don Jazzy. Photo credit @ayrastarr/@donjazzy

Source: Instagram

Ayra Starr wrote song at 15

The 'Sability' crooner who loves to wear skimpy dresses noted that she wrote a song when she was just 15 years old. She added that she is proud of the girl she has become and it is because she never gave up.

PAY ATTENTION: 2024 Business Leaders Awards - Find Out Business Names in Nigeria Driving Changes

Oyinkansola speaks on song Don Jazzy saw

Explaining further, Ayra Starr said she made a song but didn't like it but something kept telling her to post it on Instagram.

According to her, it was the song she didn't like that Don Jazzy saw and reached out to him.

Oyinkansola says she's a core artiste

Ayra Starr also stated that she is an artist to the core. She wants her hair, her style, and her music to show how she feels.

The singer also added that she has a mind of her own because she grew up in different places. The culture of those places shaped her mind.

Ayra Starr shares what the teachers told her

Legit.ng had reported that Ayra Starr had spoken about what her female teacher told her when she was in school.

She noted that she was told that she could not amount to anything. Some of the female instructors used to gather together and punish her. They would ask her to kneel and rain curses and abuse on her.

Source: Legit.ng