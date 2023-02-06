Nigerian Afro-fusion sensation Asake described the strategy he used to gain acceptance into the YBNL record label

The singer explained his reasons for disturbing Olamide Badoo for two years and how he was able to prove himself to the music executive

Asake’s passionate zeal for music was depicted in the interview as he gave an account of his journey, which has garnered a range of reactions online

Nigerian fast-rising singer Asake has been focused on his career in the music industry.

The Yoga crooner recently disclosed in an interview what he did to get signed by Olamide Badoo into the Yahoo Boy No Laptop (YBNL) music label.

Asake narrated how he pestered the YBNL music executive for two years before he got the chance to prove himself.

He also mentioned that it was after he sent a studio recording of his breakout song Omo Ope to the music entrepreneur that he received a huge invitation from Olamide.

Social media users react

iamtrinityguy:

"Wherever you are Olamide God will bless you.❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️"

sokoh_official:

"Bottom line, Make some effort while looking for helper."

dreezy.abdul:

"If na portable, he go say nobody help am…. I love grateful hearts!!"

realemarshal__:

"Like olamide baddo and hundred thousand men, Kilode kilode God go locate me/You."

edopride:

"Hard work and the grace of God… never give ."

luxbynetcho:

"Never rush to success in this life, and never force it. Rather work it and keep at it with a honest heart. HAPPY NEW WEEK."

calobakeries:

"That one action that will automatically turn you into successful. My turn go soon reach."

Blackface makes bold claim about Asake

Blackface made headlines over a claim he made about the rave-of-the-moment Asake.

Blackface, while reacting to the report of director TG Omori receiving $165K to shoot Asake's 'Joha’ music video, claimed the YBNL star ignored him despite using his song.

He wrote on Twitter:

"You spend $165k dollars to slot musical video for your artist Una no fit use 100naira call the owner of the song before una remix am Una dey form say una smart I believe E better make una do the right thing because this one I no go sorry for una! I dey come !"

