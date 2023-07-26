Top Nigerian singer Davido’s aide, Isreal DMW, has now spoken up about the controversial music video that was offensive to some Muslims

Taking to social media, Isreal apologised on behalf of his boss, Davido, while explaining that it was an entertainment effort wrongly presented

Isreal’s apology on Davido’s behalf has now raised a series of mixed reactions from netizens on social media

Popular Nigerian singer, Davido’s crew member, Isreal DMW, has now spoken on the trending drama between the music star and Muslims.

Recall that Davido recently posted a music video of one of his DMW signees, Logos Olori, which showed men praying in front of a mosque before breaking out into a dance. The video offended some Northern Muslims, and they threatened to cancel the singer.

Nigerians react as Isreal DMW apologises to Muslims on Davido's behalf. Photos: @davido, @isrealdmw

In a new development, Isreal DMW has now taken to his page to apologise on his boss’ behalf.

On his Instagram stories, Isreal apologised to Muslims and noted that the controversial music video was an entertainment effort that was wrongly presented.

According to him, the video resulted from Davido trying to uplift people, which is one of his hobbies.

In his words:

“Let me specially apologise to my Muslim brothers and sisters on the video my oga posted as a result of him wanting to lift up somebody which is one of hobbies. It was purely an entertainment effort wrongly presented. Make una no vex, love you all.”

See a screenshot of Isreal’s now-deleted post below:

Netizens react to Isreal DMW's apology on Davido’s behalf

Isreal’s post apologising on Davido’s behalf soon got some netizens talking after it went viral on social media. Read some of their comments below:

edafe_234:

“Isreal we no send u msg.”

ayodotunbiobaku:

“Sho o ya weere....who send this one.”

kuwait__official:

“Let love lead ❤️ let spread love ❤️.”

samboiting1:

“30 BG they’re truly Humble! .”

aderonke1199:

“He can also apologise on his Oga's behalf. It's okay nah make una free this matter haba.”

kashy__101:

“I swear I too love this man he’s always loyal to his boss higher higher you also sir ❤️thanks for this. It make my day don’t think what people say .”

olacomedy_official:

“We want Davido to tender apology with 1m each to all Muslim .”

tiger_ratty7:

“Okay o, we still dey wait for any Muslim celeb wey go use anything about Christian do video.”

mai_atampha08:

“We demand an apology from him not u.”

canada1999__:

“Israel no fit type this thing .”

Davido reacts after being called out for disrespecting Islam

Davido trended for a few days because he posted a new music video online. Former presidential aide on new media, Bashir Ahmad, criticised the singer, noting that the music video wrongfully depicts Islam.

Bashir and many other Muslim social media influencers have demanded that Davido take down the video, noting that it is a blatant disrespect of their religion.

The DMW boss finally broke his silence and responded to the calling out with a cheeky message on Twitter.

