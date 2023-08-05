David Adeleke, better known as Davido, is one of the greatest singers, artists, and entertainers ever to step on a stage in and outside of Africa, and that's a fact.

But maybe his legacies are not celebrated enough or talked about to the heights they should be. He is a man of many firsts.

Legit.ng, in this article, has compiled a list of musical records held by Davido in Nigeria and Africa. Photo credit: @davido

Source: Instagram

Many do not know this, but Davido is the first African to perform at the Music of Black Origin Awards (MOBO). Isn't that something an award that is dedicated to black music that has been in existence for over a decade? Davido broke that dock and performed live on stage during the ceremony.

Legit.ng in this article has highlighted six major achievements that Davido is the first Nigerian and African artist to achieve.

1. First Nigerian artist to perform at the World Cup hosted outside of Africa

In 2022, Davido joined a few elite groups of international superstars who had the opportunity to thrill the entire globe with a super performance at the Qatar World Cup.

He isn't the first African to perform at the World Cup opening or closing ceremony. Still, he is the first Nigerian to achieve that feat and the first African to do it at a mundial hosted outside the African continent.

Davido made history by featuring on the official theme song of the Qatar 2022 world cup, alongside American singer Cardona Trinidad and music Qatari sensation Aisha.

2. Most followed African artist on social media

Davido is the most followed African artist, singer, and performer on social media. He is a king in this space, second only to Egyptian footballer Mohammed Salah.

The 001 boasts an impressive 27.5m followers on Instagram, 13.9m followers on Twitter, 3.7m followers on TikTok and another 3.56m subscribers on YouTube.

OBO is undisputed in this regard; no single artist comes close. He is ahead of everyone else, with at least 2m followers across Africa.

3. First African to hit 1 billion streams within four months of releasing a record

Like him or not, Davido is undisputed. His latest album has been on a record-smashing run, becoming the first African artist to hit over 1 billion streams across the five major music platforms, including Spotify, Audiomack, Apple Music, YouTube Music and Boomplay.

The DMW boss continues to prove doubters wrong. Years after being slandered for not being an album artist but rather a single's merchant, he has gone ahead to prove his doubters wrong.

And he didn't just do it but went global and pushed for a Grammy with his four-month-old record, outstanding.

4. OBO is the First African artist to receive an award on the BET main stage

For years, many African artists who had won a gong during the BET award ceremony were disrespected and given their pieces backstage until Wizkid spoke out and rejected them.

During the next ceremony, Davido won an award and became the first African artist to receive his gong piece on the main stage while the show was in front of a packed international audience.

5. Frican African artist to sell out a 16k-capacity venue in Canada

As we said earlier, OBO is a man of many firsts. He recently set a new record in a new turf that many of his contemporaries don't even dare host 10k concerts or shows in Canada.

Davido shattered the norm as he sold out a 15k venue with over 16k attendance in Toronto.

He is the first African artist to achieve this feat.

6. First Nigerian artist to hit 7m views on YouTube in a record 7 hours

In 2020, the Nigerian Afrobeat superstar smashed a new record as the first African to hit over seven million views on YouTube seven hours after he released his song, Fem.

To date, he still holds that record, as no one else has been able to manage that same feat. He held the previous index. His collaboration with Chris Brown hit one million views in 10 hours.

Source: Legit.ng