The Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) and Natural Limited Oilfield Services have begun the production of oil in a new well

The NNPC stated that the new oil well, OML 13 in Akwa Ibom State, is expected to produce 40,000 barrels per day

The company said the NNPC and its partners have already commenced the production of 6,000 barrels at the OML

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Exploration and Production Limited (NNPC E&P Ltd), a subsidiary of NNPC and Natural Limited Oilfield Services Limited (NOSL), has announced the successful commencement of oil production at Oil Mining Lease (OML) 13 in Akwa Ibom State.

The NNPC said in a statement signed by its Chief Corporate Communications Officer, Olufemi Soneye, on Sunday, May 12, 2024, that the production, which began on May 6, 2024, with about 6,000 barrels of oil, is expected to be ramped up to 40,000 barrels daily by May 27, 2024.

The statement said:

“The first oil flow from OML 13 is a historic milestone in the partnership between NNPC E&P Ltd and NOSL, highlighting their dedication to driving growth and development in Nigeria’s oil and gas sector, which remains a vital component of the nation’s economy.

According to the statement, the first oil from OML 13 is important as it contributes to Nigeria’s efforts to increase its oil production capacity, which is critical for domestic energy needs and the economy.

Reports say that Soneye said the NNPC E&P and NOSL partnership is also committed to operating in a safe, environmentally responsible way that benefits the local communities.

